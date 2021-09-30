Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Thursday’s action in the UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League, where Harry Kane bagged a hat trick as a substitute, West Ham were victorious and Leicester suffered another disappointing result…

Tottenham 5-1 Mura: Harry Kane hat trick seals it late (goal video)

Spurs were in an increasingly sticky situation with 30 minutes left to play in Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash with Slovenian side Mura. Having led 2-0 since the 8th minute (Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso), Tottenham were simply coasting toward the finish line when the visitors struck an incredible volley from outside the box for 2-1 in the 53rd minute.

ZIGA KOUS. A GOLAZO. AGAINST SPURS. pic.twitter.com/gclAhQnUk1 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 30, 2021

Of course, the talent disparity between Tottenham and Mura meant Nuno Espirito Santo could turn to Harry Kane, who began the game on the bench, when he needed a goal ( or two or three) to put the game away. That’s exactly what happened: Kane came on and scored three goals in the span of 19 minutes.

The first came courtesy of Lucas Moura slotting a perfect through ball into space, where Kane could calmly take the first-time finish in the 68th minute. The second came just eight minutes later, and the hat trick was completed on 87 minutes.

Harry Kane with a 21-minute hat-trick 😳 pic.twitter.com/sl1SEHSxft — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 30, 2021

Kane is, of course, yet to score a Premier League goal this season (five appearances) after spending the summer trying (and failing) to engineer a transfer to Manchester City. He does now have five goals in three appearances in the Europa Conference League, plus another tally in the League Cup.

West Ham 2-0 Rapid Wien

Declan Rice and Said Benrahma got the goals for West Ham, who comfortably dispatched Austrian side Rapid Wien at the London Stadium. The victory keeps the Hammers perfect in Europa League (Group H) play with two wins from two games.

Michail Antonio 🤝 Declan Rice pic.twitter.com/ROT3Uez7K0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 30, 2021

Saïd Benrahma wraps up the 3 points for West Ham ⚒ pic.twitter.com/qTyMV8Yncm — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 30, 2021

Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester

Brendan Rodgers picked a largely rotated side for Thursday’s trip to Poland, where the Foxes were beaten 1-0 on Mahir Emreli’s 31st-minute goal.

That’s one point from two disappointing games for Leicester in the Europa League (Group C), where they previously threw away a 2-0 lead and drew Napoli 2-2.

