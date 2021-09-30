Leeds vs Watford: Marcelo Bielsa’s side will hope that game no. 7 proves lucky in their quest for win no. 1 of the 2021-22 Premier League season at Elland Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Leeds are one of just five sides without a victory after a half-dozen games, making them — presumed contenders for a top-half finish at season’s start — runaway leaders for the title of “most disappointing” this season. With three defeats (by a combined margin of 10-2) and three draws, Leeds find themselves 18th in the Premier League table ahead of matchweek 7. Defensively, as the numbers would suggest, Leeds have been virtually unrecognizable from last season to today, leading to questions over whether or not Bielsa’s ultra-high-intensity tactics have run their chaotic course thus change is just around the corner — a familiar pattern throughout Bielsa’s career at various stops along the way.

Newly promoted Watford, meanwhile, already have a pair of victories on the season and seven points to their names — nearly 20 percent of the way to the magical 40-point mark. Ismaila Sarr continues to break out as a star, as the Senegalese striker has four goals in six games after tallying 13 goals and 4 assists en route to promotion.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Watford this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (ankle) | OUT: Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis), Adam Forshaw (thigh)

Watford team news, injuries

OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (-137) | Watford (+350) | Draw (+275)

Prediction

The bookmakers say it would be an upset, but Watford are the in-form side that looks capable of kicking on and making quick work of their battle against relegation. If Leeds don’t get a win here, at home against a newly promoted side, Bielsa’s seat will undoubtedly begin to warm itself. Leeds 2-2 Watford.

How to watch Leeds vs Watford, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

