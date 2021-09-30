Liverpool vs Manchester City is a huge clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as two title contenders collide at Anfield.

Over the last few years this rivalry has blossomed into one of the best in world soccer, as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola continually have their teams battling for the Premier League title and Champions League trophy.

This season is no different and after a drop-off from Liverpool last season, normal service has resumed. The Reds looked destined for a title battle as Virgil van Dijk is back fit and back to his imperious best, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are on fire in attack.

Liverpool sit top of the league heading into Matchweek 7, while City sit in second as both teams will be eager to go into the international break with positive vibes on their mind. Even though it is early in the season, a win for either team here would send out a real statement.

As for Manchester City, well, they showcased last weekend just how good they are as the reigning champs waltzed into much-fancied Chelsea and won with ease as they reminded everyone of their quality. With Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri now back fit, City look back to their best. Their only issue? Putting their chances away in these big games, as they couldn’t finish at PSG in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and paid the price.

When all is said and done this season, Liverpool and Manchester City will be right up there battling for every trophy going.

Below is the key info ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester City this weekend, including team news, the latest odds, projected lineups and more, as a massive battle will take place at Anfield.

Liverpool team news, injuries, projected lineup

The main injury concern for Liverpool is Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he seems likely to miss out with a groin problem. That means veteran James Milner will slot in at right back. Thiago Alcantara is out for a few more weeks with a calf issue, while Harvey Elliott is out long-term after his ankle injury.

—– Alisson —–

— Milner — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Jones —-

—- Salah —- Jota —- Mane —-

Manchester City team news, injuries, projected lineup

Ilkay Gundogan is out until after the international break with a thigh injury, while Oleksandr Zinchenko could return. Benjamin Mendy remains suspended by the club.

—– Ederson —–

— Walker — Dias — Laporte — Cancelo —

—- De Bruyne —- Rodri —- Silva —-

—- Jesus —- Foden —- Grealish —-

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are the slight underdogs at +185, while Manchester City are the favorites to win at +140. The draw at +240 looks enticing.

Prediction

These games are usually epic and this should be no different. Anfield will be rocking and the packed house will help Liverpool. Historically speaking, Manchester City have been woeful at Anfield but I fancy them to get the best of some of Liverpool’s defensive issues. Strap in for an intense encounter as two contrasting styles collide. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City.