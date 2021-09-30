Premier League odds for the seventh matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 7 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Liverpool vs Manchester City, Brighton vs Arsenal and Manchester United vs Everton taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Leeds 2-0 Watford

Burnley 3-1 Norwich City

Brighton 1-3 Arsenal

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 1-1 Southampton

Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 2-2 Brentford

Manchester United 1-2 Everton

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, October 2: (-209) Man United v. Everton (+575). Draw: +320

Saturday, October 2: (-278) Chelsea v. Southampton (+750). Draw: +375

Saturday, October 2: (-139) Leeds v. Watford (+360). Draw: +275

Saturday, October 2: (-118) Burnley v. Norwich City (+325). Draw: +245

Saturday, October 2: (-154) Wolves v. Newcastle (+380). Draw: +300

Saturday, October 2: (+190) Brighton vs. Arsenal (+150). Draw: +215

Sunday, October 3: (+110) Tottenham v. Aston Villa (+240). Draw: +240

Sunday, October 3: (-130) West Ham v. Brentford (+360). Draw: +250

Sunday, October 3: (210) Crystal Palace v. Leicester (+130). Draw: +230

Sunday, October 3: (+185) Liverpool v. Manchester City (+135). Draw: +245

