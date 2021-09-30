Transfer news: Florian Wirtz, Youri Tielemans set to cause transfer rumble

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two players who will carry massive price tags could enter the transfer market very soon.

One is definitely there, as Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz has tongues wagging all over Europe with the Premier League’s giants no exception.

Another could still extend his stay with current Premier League club Leicester City, but will bag the Foxes plenty of funds for the transfer kitty if he declines their new contract entreaties.

Let’s head into the rumor mill, shall we?

Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona…

Youri Tielemans has given an assessment on his future as Leicester City offers perhaps its most Important player a rich new deal amid interest from, well, almost every big club who could afford to buy him.

“There are talks going on,” Tielemans said. “I’m not saying I’m going to sign, I’m not saying I’m not going to sign. We will see.”

Tielemans, 24, is an absolute monster of a player and would improve nearly every team in the world. The idea of Tielemans paired in a midfield with Fabinho, Toni Kroos, or Frenkie de Jong is… very tidy (Not unlike Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi now).

And Leicester won’t let him go cheap, although there will be pressure to make the most they can off of the Belgian should they not nail him down to a new deal.

The Foxes have not been very good this season and already look unlikely to contend for the Champions League place that players like Tielemans desire to experience. Even when they’ve been good, like the 2-2 draw with Burnley, they’ve found a way to… only draw Burnley at home.

Tielemans feels like as big of a departure as Riyad Mahrez or Harry Maguire in the past and potentially just behind N’Golo Kante as the biggest challenge to replace in the club’s recent history.

Florian Wirtz to Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Arsenal

Florian Wirtz has been dealing out stunning performances for a player of any age, let alone a teenager, dating back to the start of last season.

And the Bayer Leverkusen phenom has done enough to draw the interest of pretty much every big club in Europe (that’s a theme in this post).

A player of Wirtz’s talent in the Bundesliga would’ve been ticketed for Bayern Munich more often than not in recent years, but the glut of linked Premier League suitors will be very appealing to Leverkusen.

Wirtz delivered the good slast season and is red hot to start this season, with four goals and four assists in five outings.

He feels like a Man City buy, but their outlay has been very, very high and perhaps both Arsenal and Liverpool could swoop in to make a rich purchase.

