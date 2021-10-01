Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable matchweek 7 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Leon Bailey (thigh), Trezeguet (knee), Keinan Davis (knee), Morgan Sanson (hamstring)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Pinnock (hip) | OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (knee), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Adam Webster (hamstring), Steven Alzate (ankle)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matej Vydra (back), Jay Rodriguez (thigh) | OUT: Maxwel Cornet (thigh), Connor Roberts (groin), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (COVID-19), Mason Mount (knock) | OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle), Reece James (ankle)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Pickford (shoulder), Alex Iwobi (undisclosed), Andre Gomes (calf) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Richarlison (knee), Seamus Coleman (thigh) Fabian Delph (shoulder)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (ankle) | OUT: Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis), Adam Forshaw (thigh)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (ankle) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (calf) | OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (adductor), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knock) | OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Luke Shaw (undisclosed) | OUT: Harry Maguire (calf), Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Amad Diallo (thigh)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Billy Gilmour (foot), Todd Cantwell (undisclosed), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (calf), William Smallbone (knee) | OUT: Armando Broja (loan – parent club), Jack Stephens (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Watford injuries

OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (groin), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

