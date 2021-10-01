Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable matchweek 7 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Leon Bailey (thigh), Trezeguet (knee), Keinan Davis (knee), Morgan Sanson (hamstring)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Pinnock (hip) | OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (knee), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Adam Webster (hamstring), Steven Alzate (ankle)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Matej Vydra (back), Jay Rodriguez (thigh) | OUT: Maxwel Cornet (thigh), Connor Roberts (groin), Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (COVID-19), Mason Mount (knock) | OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle), Reece James (ankle)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Pickford (shoulder), Alex Iwobi (undisclosed), Andre Gomes (calf) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Richarlison (knee), Seamus Coleman (thigh) Fabian Delph (shoulder)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (ankle) | OUT: Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis), Adam Forshaw (thigh)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (ankle) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (calf) | OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (adductor), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knock) | OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Luke Shaw (undisclosed) | OUT: Harry Maguire (calf), Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Amad Diallo (thigh)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Billy Gilmour (foot), Todd Cantwell (undisclosed), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (calf), William Smallbone (knee) | OUT: Armando Broja (loan – parent club), Jack Stephens (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)
Watford injuries
OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (groin), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)