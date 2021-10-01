Premier League odds for the seventh matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 7 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Liverpool vs Manchester City, Brighton vs Arsenal and Manchester United vs Everton taking center stage.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Leeds 2-0 Watford
Burnley 3-1 Norwich City
Brighton 1-3 Arsenal
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Chelsea 1-1 Southampton
Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
West Ham 2-2 Brentford
Manchester United 1-2 Everton
Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa
PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Saturday, October 2: (-209) Man United v. Everton (+575). Draw: +320
Saturday, October 2: (-278) Chelsea v. Southampton (+750). Draw: +375
Saturday, October 2: (-139) Leeds v. Watford (+360). Draw: +275
Saturday, October 2: (-118) Burnley v. Norwich City (+325). Draw: +245
Saturday, October 2: (-154) Wolves v. Newcastle (+380). Draw: +300
Saturday, October 2: (+190) Brighton vs. Arsenal (+150). Draw: +215
Sunday, October 3: (+110) Tottenham v. Aston Villa (+240). Draw: +240
Sunday, October 3: (-130) West Ham v. Brentford (+360). Draw: +250
Sunday, October 3: (210) Crystal Palace v. Leicester (+130). Draw: +230
Sunday, October 3: (+185) Liverpool v. Manchester City (+135). Draw: +245