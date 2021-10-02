Brighton vs Arsenal final score: Gunners hold bright Seagulls at bay

Ben White returned to the Amex Stadium and was very much needed as Arsenal held off a dangerous but finish-free Brighton and Hove Albion in a scoreless draw down south on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in the USA ]

Arsenal keeps another clean sheet and extends its unbeaten run to four matches but the Gunners were out-attempted 21-8 and should be happy to get a point from its performance.

WATCH BRIGHTON vs ARSENAL FULL MATCH REPLAY ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Brighton will feel good for dominating a traditional power but befuddled after recalling so many past performances of pretty play without production of a final ball.

Brighton vs Arsenal final score, stats

Final score: Brighton 0, Arsenal 0

Scorers: None

Shots: Brighton, 21-8

Shots on target: Tied, 2-2

Possession: Brighton, 58%

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Arsenal

1. No Bissouma, no problem? All hail Graham Potter: What does it say that Arsenal’s three-match win streak and a healthy Thomas Partey was going up against a Brighton team whose player of the season so far was missing and for at least 45 minutes you couldn’t tell. Graham Potter accounted for the lack of Yves Bissouma and Arsenal had no idea what was going on. The Gunners were fortunate to hit halftime 0-0.

2. Seagulls still need their star striker: Neal Maupay is fun and a target for the Gunners but the fact of the matter is that Brighton needs a center forward to work with Maupay and deliver the sort of clinical finishing that would make their early-season table footing feel like it could last deep into the fight to qualify for Europe.

3. A rare 0-0 worth the watch (and hurt by the rain): This one promised a lot of action and delivered the goods. Brighton deserved three points for their first-half production, but Arsenal’s steady second-half could’ve found it on the board, too. A fair draw and two teams probably on the same level, with Brighton boasting a superior manager and Arsenal with superior talent.

Man of the Match: Ben White

No one truly stood out so we’ll look past Marc Cucurella, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Emile Smith-Rowe in order to high-five the big money boy coming home. White had seven clearances and two blocked shots for the Gunners against his former team.

All of the ball but would Brighton pay for 1st half finish problems

You have to feel for Ben White as the ex-Brighton star went to Arsenal for big money and spent his first time back at the Amex Stadium feeling what Brighton would’ve felt against big clubs like the Gunners for most of its history (though Brighton’s history against Arsenal isn’t so bad).

The Seagulls had 61 percent of the ball and took eight shots to Arsenal’s four in the first 45 minutes.

The Gunners had the lone shot on target, though, as they failed to turn any of their numerous chances into points. In another era, we’d say this would mean a countdown to an Arsenal goal. It was 0-0 at the half. What would this era have to say?

Follow @NicholasMendola