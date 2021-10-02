Bundesliga: Dortmund, Freiburg shake up top 4; Marsch’s Leipzig cruises

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund pulled into second place and Freiburg third on Saturday, and both sit a point back of Bayern Munich ahead of the Bavarians’ Sunday tussle with Eintracht Frankfurt.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in the USA ]

Wolfsburg, however, failed in its bid to pull into a tie on points with Bayern, slipping to a 10-man defeat that saw an American score his first Bundesliga goal for visiting Borussia Monchengladbach.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig moved closer to familiar footing and Stuttgart surprised Hoffenheim a day after Greuther Furth was sent to another loss.

Wolfsburg 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach — Scally scores goal

Breel Embolo had a goal and an assist as Gladbach’s attack had the hosts so shaky that Wolfsburg made a center back change at the break.

That brought on John Brooks of the USMNT, but it was another American who delivered in the second half. Teenage wide man Joe Scally scored his first Bundesliga goal to salt away the win for Gladbach.

Maxence Lacroix was sent off in the 76th minute for Wolfsburg, but Lars Stindl soon missed a penalty to keep the game in the balance.

VAR then took away a second Wolfsburg red card — this on to Jerome Roussillon — before Scally got his goal (video).

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg

Raphael Guerreiro’s penalty gave BVB an early and expected lead, but Brighton loanee Andi Zeqiri had it 1-1 heading into halftime.

That’s when two longtime BVB men, Julian Brandt and Marco Reus, teamed up to give Marco Rose all three points.

RB Leipzig 3-0 Bochum

Jesse Marsch’s men had to work for their win against the promoted visitors but Dominik Szoboszlai set up Andre Silva for a 69th-minute goal and that opened the floodgates.

Christopher Nkunku scored Leipzig’s other two as all of the goals came in nine second-half minutes to steady the ship.

Bundesliga Week 7 fixtures and results

Koln 3-1 Greuther Furth — Friday

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Freiburg

Stuttgart 3-1 Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg

RB Leipzig 3-0 Bochum

Mainz v Union Berlin — 9:30am ET Sunday

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt — 11:30am ET Sunday

Arminia Bielefeld v Bayer Leverkusen — 1:30pm ET Sunday

Follow @NicholasMendola