Burnley vs Norwich: The Canaries picked up their first point of the 2021-22 Premier League season in a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The result changes very little in the Premier League table, as Norwich remain in 20th place and Burnley climb one place (thanks to goal difference) above Newcastle United, into 17th. Their relegation battle appears set to endure for the remainder of the season.

Burnley vs Norwich final score, stats, results

Final score: Burnley 0, Norwich 0

Goal scorers: Burnley (None), Norwich (None)

Shots: Burnley 14, Norwich 11

Shots on target: Burnley 4, Norwich 2

Possession: Burnley 56%, Norwich 44%

3 things we learned, Burnley vs Norwich

1. Norwich’s misery is over (kind of): There’s no two ways around the fact that Norwich have been objectively poor since returning to the Premier League, but Daniel Farke’s side has its first point of the season, so that’s nice. Of course, Norwich are still bottom of the table with one point from seven games. Last time they were in the Premier League, they had six points at the same point of the season. Perhaps it was too kind to say they’re still, effectively, the same side they were two years ago.

2. Burnley back to keeping clean sheets: On the plus side for Burnley, Saturday marked their first clean sheet of the season. Sean Dyche’s side has long been known for its defensive solidity and discipline, yet the Clarets let in 11 goals in their first six games. It’s comforting that a few things in life don’t ever change.

3. Clean as a Canary: Speaking of porous defenses (16 goals conceded in 6 games) keeping a clean sheet, Norwich got their first of the season as well. Grant Hanley was all-action and made a couple of key blocks in the second half to keep things level at 0-0.

