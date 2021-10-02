Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley vs Norwich: 19th place hosts 20th place in a battle of winless, relegation-fearing Premier League sides at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Saturday’s trip to the northwest of England represents Norwich’s best chance to earn so much as a point, as it would be their first of the season. Daniel Farke’s side hasn’t just been beaten, they’ve typically been bruised and battered as well. Through six games, their goal difference is already -14 and the Canaries have scored all of two goals.

Burnley, on the other hand, have struggled defensively as well — a surprising sight to see under manager Sean Dyche. As a trade-off, the Clarets have been a bit more expansive and interesting going forward this season, with summer signing Maxwel Cornet impressing already, though he’s not expected to play this weekend due to injury.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Norwich this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Matej Vydra (back), Jay Rodriguez (thigh) | OUT: Maxwel Cornet (thigh), Connor Roberts (groin), Dale Stephens (ankle)

📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up this afternoon at Turf Moor 👇 Aaron Lennon makes his first Premier League start of the season, whilst Nathan Collins is in for Ben Mee 🔁 Come on, lads! 👊#BURNOR | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/7Joim1rosg — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 2, 2021

Norwich team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Todd Cantwell (undisclosed), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ◾ One change to #EVENOR

◾ Giannoulis replaces Williams

◾ Formation remains the same pic.twitter.com/AkPzUXmr2Q — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 2, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (-115) | Norwich (+320) | Draw (+245)

Prediction

Burnley have probably played this exact game — against a fellow relegation battler, in bad form and desperately needing the six-point swing their way — 50 times in their five-season run in the Premier League, and they’re always the one left standing at the end of the season. Norwich have none of that experience, and it’ll show on Saturday. Burnley 2-0 Norwich.

How to watch Burnley vs Norwich, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

