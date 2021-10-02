Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea will have to shake off the midweek blues, pun intended, if it wants to seize a terrific opportunity against Southampton on Saturday at Stamford Bridge (start time 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The second-place Blues are one of two teams within the top six that do not meet a fellow top six opponent, and will surely find itself no lower than second with a win over Saints.

Saints haven’t won but have only lost twice through six matches, a tough run of games which certainly isn’t easing up with the visit to London.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Southampton.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

Christian Pulisic isn’t playing for the USMNT in its World Cup qualifiers so it follows that he’s at-best barely available versus Southampton. Reece James and N’Golo Kante are out, and Mason Mount is a question mark.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Saints have Stuart Armstrong back on the bench after his calf injury, while Jack Stephens remains out and Will Smallbone is working his way back to fitness. Armando Broja cannot play against his parent club.

🔴 S Q U A D ⚪️ Today's #SaintsFC side to take on #CFC: pic.twitter.com/SwXkRpFBRj — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 2, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea gets -278 for a win while Southampton pays +750 for taking all three points. A draw splits +375.

Prediction

Seems a pretty big ask for Saints, especially with Chelsea smarting from a midweek loss to Juventus in Italy. Legs could be weary, sure, but do you see the Blues losing three-straight across all competitions? Chelsea 3-1 Saints.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

