Chivas vs Atlas takes center stage this weekend in Liga MX, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS vs ATLAS STREAM LIVE

Telemundo Deports is the home of las Chivas in the United States of America and the 2021 Apertura will be a fun one after they finished the Clausura in superb fashion in 2021.

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive coverage of all C.D. Guadalajara (Chivas) home matches continues this Saturday, as Chivas host Atlas, in an anticipated Clásico Tapatío live on Telemundo, Universo and Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms at 9:55 p.m. ET / 6:55 p.m. PT. In addition, Telemundo Deportes will present English-language coverage of the derby live on NBCSN. Chivas receives its local rival as their interim coach, Marcelo Leano, returns to El Rojiblanco home for his first Clasico Tapatío. Chivas currently stands ninth on the table with 14 points while Atlas stands in fourth place with 19 points. Match coverage will be preceded by Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra pre-game at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, live on Universo and the Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms, followed by post-game analysis. The studio coverage will feature in-depth analysis around Victor Manuel Vucetich’s exit and the anticipation of the Guadalajara derby. In addition, the shows will feature interviews with Chivas’ captain Jesus Molina and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Uriel Antuna.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] Telemundo Deportes’ Emmy-award winning expert Miguel Gurwitz will lead the network’s pre/post-game and halftime coverage, Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra, alongside the analysis of Mexican soccer legend Carlos Hermosillo. Live match coverage will again be led by soccer expert Copan Alvarez providing play-by-play commentary alongside the analysis of Chivas de Guadalajara veteran, Manuel Sol. NBCSN’s coverage will be led by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo with additional English-language audio option via TelemundoDeportes.com, the TelemundoDeportes app and SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211. As the “U.S. home of Las Chivas,” Telemundo Deportes will continue providing extensive content and exclusive interviews across studio and evening shows including Titulares y Más studio shows: TYM+ Monday through Friday on digital platforms, and Zona Mixta TYM Saturdays and Sundays on Telemundo.

Fans may also find continuous Chivas coverage on digital episodes of Rincon Sagrado and #LaContra on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as up to the minute updates across Telemundo Deportes’ social platforms.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

ate Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Oct. 2 9:00 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA: Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo,

Telemundo Deportes app 9:55 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS: Guadalajara vs. Atlas

**English-Language Coverage Telemundo, Universo, **NBCSN

Telemundo Deportes app 12 a.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA: Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo,

Telemundo Deportes app

