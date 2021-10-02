Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is stepping up his return from injury, but Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the USMNT star’s ankle injury is not yet fully recovered.

With Pulisic being left out of the USMNT’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October, he hasn’t played for

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter left the door open for a possible late call-up to the squad for the October qualifiers, but admitted it is unlikely.

Pulisic, 23, suffered an ankle injury in the USMNT’s 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 9 and has been out since.

Speaking about Chelsea’s currently injury situation, Thomas Tuchel revealed that the Blues are missing Pulisic.

What is the latest Christian Pulisic injury update?

“Do we miss NG [Kante]? Of course. Do we miss Reece James? Of course. And still there would be a selection to make because we can only start with 11 players. Do we miss Christian Pulisic? Of course we miss his sprints and intensity. But we have a squad, and we have the duty to find solutions,” Tuchel said.

Chelsea lost two games on the trot, both 1-0, against Manchester City and Juventus, and with Mount and Pulisic both out they lacked creativity and directness from attacking midfield areas.

Pulisic being out over the last six weeks for Chelsea has underlined how much of an impact he can have for Tuchel’s team.

What has been going on with Pulisic this season?

In early September the Pennsylvanian winger returned from a spell out due to testing positive for COVID-19, as he had to work his way back to full fitness.

Pulisic started the 2021-22 domestic season well, as he scored a penalty kick in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup final win in a shootout and scored in the opening day win against Crystal Palace.

However, as has been the case for much of his young career, injuries have hampered his fast start to the new season and he hasn’t played for the Blues in over a month.

Bad news for USMNT

Pulisic being out for the USMNT and their big World Cup qualifiers in October is obviously not good at all for the USA’s hopes of reaching the World Cup.

The USMNT face Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica in October and they look like being pivotal clashes as the latter two nations have started well in qualifying.

Pulisic wore the captains armband in two of the USMNT’s three World Cup qualifiers last month (he only played in two after missing the game at El Salvador) and is clearly the talisman for the Stars and Stripes.

Even a 75 percent fit Pulisic has to start for the USMNT, but he isn’t close to that right now.

