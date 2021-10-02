Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Manchester United vs Everton ended in a draw, the pressure will grow on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United took the lead through Anthony Martial in the first half, but Everton were always a threat on the break and Andros Townsend equalized to grab Rafael Benitez’s side a deserved point.

As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his side have now dropped five points in their last two home games and the United manager will have to chew over that during the upcoming international break.

It is now just two wins in their last six games in all competitions for United, as they have 14 points after seven games. Everton also have 14 points.

Manchester United vs Everton final score, stats

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Goals scored: Martial 43′, Townsend 65′

Shots: Manchester United 13, Everton 12

Shots on target: Manchester United 6, Everton 2

Possession: Manchester United 72, Everton 28

Three things we learned from Manchester United vs Everton

1. Solskjaer’s rotation will be questioned: With Pogba and Ronaldo left out, Solskjaer will be questioned for rotating his lineup. Those two players have been key for United this season and it seemed like they should be the last two players that Solskjaer drops right now. He did, and it didn’t work out.

2. Everton’s philosophy clear to see: This was a classic away-day/Rafael Benitez display. Everton were dangerous on the counter and despite giving up plenty of possession, they were always a threat. Their equalizer summed up their new-look this season as Gray, Doucoure and Townsend were all involved. When Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin return they will be even more clinical. 14 points from their first seven games is a great return for the Toffees.

3. United ropey on transition: Everton are a very good counter-attacking team and United are not very good at defending counters. We’ve seen that against Newcastle, Aston Villa and now Everton in the PL, plus against Villarreal in the Champions League, and there is a problem with the balance of this United side. It is all well and good bringing in Ronaldo and Sancho in the summer, but what about defensive midfield? Do United really have the right players to stop their opponents hurting them on the counter? Right now, there is no real reliable shield for their back four.

Man of the Match: Abdoulaye Doucoure – Brilliant display in midfield. Won the ball back so often and great run and assist to set up the equalizer.

Red Devils started well

Manchester United started brightly as Aaron Wan-Bisaka did superbly on the right and whipped a great cross to the back post which Martial nodded wide.

Mason Greenwood knocked in a dangerous cross but nobody got on the end of it as Everton were under pressure.

Everton dangerous on the counter

Michael Keane flicked a header just wide as Everton grew into the game. Edinson Cavani was then denied by Jordan Pickford, as his downward header was pushed away.

Salomon Rondon was picked out well by Abdoulaye Doucoure and his shot was blocked by Victor Lindelof. Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray both went close before the break as Everton looked dangerous on the counter.

United show their class

Just when Everton looked likely to take the lead, a slick United move saw them go ahead.

Bruno Fernandes drew plenty of Everton defenders to the ball and picked out Martial as his shot deflected past Pickford and in.

In the second half it was a tight, tense clash as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho came off the bench to replace Cavani and Martial.

Demarai Gray continued to look a threat on the break for Everton, and it was their other winger who equalized.

Everton grab deserved equalizer

Doucoure, at the heart of everything good from Everton, broke free on the counter and did so well to set up Townsend.

Townsend took one touch to settle himself and finished calmly to make it 1-1. He then hit the Ronaldo ‘Siuuuuuu’ goal celebration to rub it in further.

United’s first two substitutes combined well to try and grab a winner as Sancho found Ronaldo but his shot flew wide of the far post. Sancho then set up the other sub, Paul Pogba, but his shot curled high and wide. And that was as close as United came to winning it.

Everton thought they had won it late on as Yerry Mina finished, but he was offside as Tom Davies should have taken on the shot himself instead of passing.

