Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hardly delighted with a draw for Manchester United vs Everton, as the Red Devils coughed up more points at home.

Solskjaer will be under pressure after leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba from his starting lineup, as United lost more ground in the title race and Everton caught them cold on the counter on numerous occasions.

Speaking to the media after the game, Solskjaer and his players couldn’t hide their disappointment.

After taking the lead, they never had control of the game and Everton looked more likely to win the clash at Old Trafford.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to BT Sport in the UK about that performance:

“Well, part of it was really good. We started well, high energy, scored a fantastic goal, ahead at half time you’re pleased. In second half you have to have the cutting edge. From a corner we have, you concede a goal five seconds,” Solskjaer said.

He is then asked if United were too open to those Everton counters, and generally in recent weeks:

“We weren’t too open. We had enough players behind the ball but didn’t deal with the tackles we should have. When they counter on one side the goal is going to come from the other side,” Solskjaer said.

This is the key comment from Solskjaer…

“We need to be better and how when not to be counter-attacked. They do create good chances on the counter.”

Solskjaer was then asked about the slow tempo in the second half and conceding chances:

“We just couldn’t get the cutting edge,” Solskjaer said. “We didn’t concede many chances today but we conceded a goal. We had to deal with one or two moments and we didn’t on that moment and got outmuscled. In every game in the Premier League you can work all day long on the system and defending but has to be dealt with there and then.”

Everton’s Andros Townsend has had a fine start to his Goodison career, and he said this to the BBC:

“I’m loving my football and I’m so happy to have the opportunity to play for Everton football club and to contribute and score goals. I’ve said many times in the past I should e scoring goals on a more consistent basis. For one reason or another I’ve never really done it over the course of the season. It’s been a good start but I’m capable of much more,” Townsend said.

The winger added that Everton could have won it: “It’s a difficult one because on the one hand we’re delighted to come to Old Trafford and get a point with the injuries we had but we’re a little disappointed not to take all three.”

Bruno Fernandes has been speaking to multiple media outlets, and this is what he told the BBC:

“We should win this game. We should create more chances. We should not concede that kind of goal. It’s not the first time and we have to look at our mistakes and see what we can do,” Fernandes said.

“We don’t look at the league table at this moment but of course we should have more points. We drop points at home and we should not do that. These last two games at home was not good enough in the Premier League. If we want silverware at the end of the season we have to do much better.”

