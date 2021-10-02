Thomas Tuchel was fuming during Chelsea vs Southampton but was happy at the final whistle, as the Blues got back to winning ways.

Chelsea led Southampton early and dominated the first half, but a VAR decision angered Tuchel (who was booked) and Southampton’s tactical switch dragged them back into the game before James Ward-Prowse was sent off and the game swung in the Blues’ favor.

A late flurry of goals sealed the 3-1 win for Chelsea, as Tuchel’s boys responded well to being pegged back to 1-1, especially after back-to-back 1-0 defeats over the last seven days.

Here’s a look at the reaction from Thomas Tuchel, Tino Livramento and more as Chelsea head into the international break with 15 points from their first seven games.

Thomas Tuchel reaction after Chelsea vs Southampton, live!

That was an intense battle at a soggy Stamford Bridge, as Southampton pushed the reigning European Champions all the way in west London.

Chelsea battled hard and their manager Thomas Tuchel was smiling as he spoke to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports:

“Absolutely a deserved victory. We played a good match of football and it was an entertaining game of football because Southampton played also strong. We did everything today to deserve the win. We got late goals, we could have finished the game in the first half but it is like this. We deserved to win,” Tuchel said.

“I was not frustrated with the 1-0 but if you score a second one and they take it away from you for almost no reason, then you are frustrated. It was necessary for me and my team to get the frustration off our shoulders and to refocus. Second half they switched the system, to a back five, it was more difficult to find spaces and to adapt to it. This was the challenge.

“If you have a lot of chances and you don’t score the second one, with one mistake they punished us and we gave away a poor penalty. But the reaction to the equalizer and the red card was excellent.”

After sharing his frustration about the 2nd goal being chalked off, Tuchel was then asked directly about the decision:

“We have talks here before the season and everybody tells me that we go back to English football and we won’t whistle soft touches. It depends how the game goes. We are here in the middle of London, it is raining, it is 40 minutes and we have an intensive match, and it is not even after the situation there is a goal. There is a chance, there is a second chance and a third close is the goal. This is is not the decisive action for this goal. No, for this situation I have zero understanding why we go back to this and take this goal away.”

Overall, Tuchel was very happy for Timo Werner to make it 2-1 and for his team to bounce back from recent defeats:

“Of course, 1-1, we come from two defeats and we played a good match of football and it is difficult to create also against 10 men defending. It was a fantastic goal and he was where he needs to be as a striker and I am happy and happy for the team.”

Tuchel then expanded on his frustration over Werner’s first half disallowed goal, as he said this to the BBC:

“Is it really about time or is it about situations? It’s more about where it is, do you have a chance, can you re-group? I [made] no connection from this challenge to the goal. I thought they were checking Romelu’s header from when they landed,” Tuchel added.

“The connection for me was not clear enough that from the challenge we get the possibility to score. The referee must have the freedom to let it go if he decides to have a fair, physical game. This is one of the challenges and I understood before the season it would be like this.”

Southampton’s young right back Tino Livramento, 18, arrived from Chelsea in the summer and has been a sensation. The England U21 international won the penalty kick for their goal and spoke to Sky Sports after the game:

“We had quite a tough first half. Didn’t really play how we normally play on the front foot and pressing. But as soon as we came out for the second half you could really see the change, the way we were playing. Being were more aggressive and on the front foot, that is how we got our chances,” Livramento said.

Was only being 1-0 down at half time a bonus for Saints?

“Yeah. It is a tough place to come, Stamford Bridge, when the crowd gets behind them. Being 1-0 down at half time may look a bad result but in the grand scheme of things it was something to build on. We came out and looked positive and got the equalizer and then the red card happened. It is what it is. We’ve just got to move on.”

Was the red card to Ward-Prowse the key moment?

“I’d like to say it is. But there’s so much quality in their squad that you never know what might have happened if they didn’t get the red card. At that moment I felt like it was more of an even game. You can’t dwell on things you have to keep moving forward.”

After no wins in their opening seven games, how are Southampton feeling?

“We’ve had a lot of tough fixtures, especially away games. Defensively maybe we are improving and we need to add that cutting edge to our game. Which I feel like after the international break we will really have time to work on.”

