Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Spurs will look to bounce back from three straight defeats to fellow London sides, when they host a side from Birmingham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

After three straight victories (all by a margin of 1-0) to begin the 2021-22 Premier League season, Tottenham managed to score all of one goal in lopsided defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal. Nuno Espirito Santo is still awaiting Harry Kane’s first Premier League goal this season, as the no. 9 turned de facto no. 10 has affected the game (in a positive manner) very little with his paltry nine shots attempted in five appearances. He does, however have five goals in the Europa Conference League and another single tally in the League Cup.

As for Aston Villa, it’s been an up-and-down start to life after Jack Grealish. The good: Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey — the three players signed with the Grealish windfall — have amassed four goals and three assists between the three of them; victories over Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle. The bad: Bailey has been hurt multiple times (he’s out again this weekend) and Buendia missed two games as well; a defeat to Watford and points dropped to Brentford (though, that result looks better and better with each passing week).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Aston Villa team news, injuries

OUT: Leon Bailey (thigh), Trezeguet (knee), Keinan Davis (knee), Morgan Sanson (hamstring)

Prediction

In current form, Tottenham are no match for Dean Smith’s side. As strange as that might be for some, it’s an obvious truth that Kane and Co., must accept and work quickly to reverse. More than anything else, the spirit of this Tottenham squad appears to be broken with far too many questions still unanswered. Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa.

