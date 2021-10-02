Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Scally and Gianluca Busio are on the board, as New York City FC and Sporting KC exports have scored their first league goals with their new top-flight clubs in Europe.

The 19-year-old Busio scored his first Venezia goal in dramatic fashion on Friday to push the Venice set out of Serie A’s bottom three early in the season.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Scally, 18, helped Gladbach finish off Wolfsburg in a 3-1 Bundesliga win a day later, the Swiss army knife playing every minute for the Foals this young campaign.

The videos and numbers are below, as Scally would’ve been the Man of the Match for Gladbach in a world without Breel Embolo, while Busio was certainly Venezia’s best on Friday.

USMNT hopeful Scally pops first Bundesliga goal

Joe Scally’s seventh-straight league start for Borussia Monchengladbach — across three positions at age 18 — delivered the versatile USMNT teenager a first Bundesliga goal.

Scally had plenty of work to do to give Gladbach its insurance goal on Saturday against Wolfsburg, so much so that his goal earned an assist for veteran keeper Yan Sommer (at least on the score sheet, cause there was clearly contact at midfield).

Scally won 11-of-14 duels and drew four fouls in Gladbach’s 3-1 win, making four tackles, two clearances, and an interception.

18-Year Old Joe Scally of Lake Grove, NY scores his first ever goal for Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany. Takes real courage to force way into starting line-up of a Bundesliga team. To do it at that age, with that confidence is humanly remarkable 🇺🇸🇩🇪pic.twitter.com/FwusBrEjID — roger bennett (@rogbennett) October 2, 2021

USMNT’s Busio hits last-second Serie A equalizer

Scally’s goal follows a bit of Serie A history for another American.

Sporting KC export Gianluca Busio was one of two USMNT players to move to Venezia this summer (FC Dallas’ Tanner Tessmann is the other).

Busio had a very good game in the middle of the park with Ethan Ampadu on Friday but Venezia trailed 1-0 late to Cagliari.

His deflected strike delivered a much-needed point for Venezia to put them above the bottom three for the time-being (Spezia could pass them with a Sunday point at Hellas Verona).

Really good stuff for a player who made a brave move to a tricky situation at a promoted club.

GIANLUCA BUSIO SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON TO EQUALIZE FOR VENEZIA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lBu9P7Wpwc — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 1, 2021

