Crystal Palace vs Leicester City was a pulsating clash at Selhurst Park, as the Eagles and Foxes shared the spoils.

After a sluggish start, somehow Leicester were 2-0 up as Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy both scored.

Palace then surged back in the second half as substitutes Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp scored to make it 2-2.

With the draw Palace have seven points from seven games, while Leicester have eight points.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City final score, stats

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City

Goals scored: Iheanacho, Vardy, Olise, Schlupp

Shots: Crystal Palace 17, Leicester City 9

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 4, Leicester City 5

Possession: Crystal Palace 60, Leicester City 40

Three things we learned

1. Sleepy Foxes punished: Leicester didn’t start the game well, at all, but they were 2-0 up. Brendan Rodgers will not be happy with the overall display and they seem to lack creativity, but also look shaky in defense. They have a lot of injuries at the back, but that doesn’t excuse the general malaise surrounding Leicester right now. For a team that pushed hard for the top four last season, again, and won the FA Cup and Community Shield in recent months, this has been a poor start to the season.

2. Palace yet to get what they deserve: The Eagles have created lots of chances this season and should have won this game, and others, easily. Patrick Vieira’s side were punished twice in the first half for sloppy defensive mistakes, but they dug deep and grabbed the draw they deserved. They should have won this game, and that is the story of their season so far.

3. Ageless Vardy delivers: His sixth Premier League in the opening seven games was Vardy at his best, a calm finish after being set free, and it is incredible that at the age of 34 he continues to score goals at the rate he does. Only Ian Wright has scored more PL goals than Vardy after the age of 30, and the Leicester forward continues to defy father time. However, his awkward landing in the second half saw him stay down for a long period of time and Leicester need to continue to wrap him up in cotton wool. Despite all of the new forwards they’ve brought in recently, Vardy is still Leicester’s main man.

Man of the Match: Michael Olise – Came on at half time and gave Palace a cutting edge in attack.

Eagles fly out of the traps

Jamie Vardy almost nodded home early on, as Youri Tielemans whipped in a delightful free kick but Palace cleared.

At the other end Jannik Vestergaard blocked a shot from Odsonne Edouard, then Kasper Schmeichel made a smart save from the rebound.

Palace then had two good chances as Wilfried Zaha was denied by Schmeichel and Leicester’s goalkeeper also stopped Conor Gallagher’s rebound.

Leicester take the lead against the run of play

Palace were punished for failing to take those chances, as Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester City 1-0 up.

Joachim Andersen was caught in possession, as Iheanacho won it back and stroked the ball home.

After Palace had dominated early on, it was Leicester who led against the run of play.

Foxes lethal on the counter

Jamie Vardy then made it 2-0 as Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes combined superbly to set up Vardy, as he peeled off Andersen and finished.

It was a masterclass in being clinical from the Foxes.

Palace launch stirring comeback

Edouard hit the bar at the start of the second half, while substitute Olise went close, then he got Palace a deserved goal.

Olise, at the second attempt, scored his first Premier League goal as the winger got Selhurst rocking.

Jeffrey Schlupp then came off the bench and within 48 seconds equalized for Palace. Schlupp nodded home and set up Palace to try and win it late on.

A corner late on caused havoc, but Leicester survived and held on for a point.

