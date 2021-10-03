Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace vs Leicester: The Eagles and Foxes both find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table ahead of their clash at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

CRYSAL PALACE vs LEICESTER STREAM LIVE

Patrick Vieira’s tenure as Crystal Palace boss began with just two points from their first three games, but the side largely rebuilt in the summer doubled its output with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and a 1-1 draw with overachieving Brighton & Hove Albion. In a word, things are pleasant in south London.

The same cannot be said in the east Midlands, where Leicester are winless in their last three Premier League fixtures. A disappointing draw with Crystal Palace last weekend is the best that Brendan Rodgers’ side could muster of late. Jamie Vardy is firing on all cylinders with five goals from six games, but only two other Leicester players (Youri Tielemans and Marc Albrighton) have scored.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Leicester team news, injuries

OUT: Jonny Evans (ankle), Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee)

Crystal Palace (+205) | Leicester (+130) | Draw (+230)

Prediction

Midweek Europa League action will again weigh heavily on Leicester as the game goes on. Selhurst Park is already a difficult enough place to visit and take a positive result, and Leicester certainly won’t enjoy the energy and intensity with which Vieira’s side press and defends. Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

