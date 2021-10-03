Guardiola on Man City draw: ‘The way we played, Wow, it was so good’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola is loving Manchester City’s performances across their last three games, a win, loss, and draw against a murderer’s row of opponents.

City beat Chelsea, lost to PSG, and drew Liverpool — all away from the Etihad Stadium — and it’s difficult to argue that City wasn’t the best team in all three games.

But we know that when it comes to Guardiola, it’s about how they play as much as the results even when it’s against a title rival (at least that’s what Pep says).

“The way we played, Wow, it was so good,” Guardiola said with Arlo White, Graeme Le Saux, and Lee Dixon on the Anfield pitch after a thrilling 2-2 draw. “Unfortunately in Paris we could not take a result but Stamford Bridge, Anfield, the memories always remain.”

Guardiola was asked about City’s response to going down twice and not getting multiple calls including a potential free kick on the edge of 18 for Phil Foden and an ungiven second yellow card to James Milner moments before Liverpool took its second lead of the draw.

“When everything is going well, everyone is Maradona,” Guardiola said. “When there are problems, that is when you have to show it. As a team we’ve done that many times.”

He praised Man City for “the way they lose,” bouncing back and not quitting in pursuit of performances from a demanding boss.

And he especially appreciates how they responded to losing to PSG despite the bounceback obstacle being Liverpool at Anfield.

That said, he knows they wasted a chance to be up 1, 2, or even 3-0 at the break.

“I’ve played many teams against Jurgen teams,” Guardiola said. “When you have that 45 minutes you have to take advantage and have not just one goal. They scored and all of the sudden it looks like maybe we were losing 4-0.

The appearance was not without levity, as Arlo asked Guardiola what it’s like to watch highlights of himself on the big screen.

“What a handsome man,” Guardiola said.

And this is a man who acknowledges, respects, and loves the occasion.

“That’s why the Premier League is the best in the world,” Guardiola said. “What an atmosphere, Anfield is a special, special place.”

