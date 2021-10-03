Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LIVERPOOL — We all knew Liverpool vs Manchester City would be a huge clash at Anfield, and it delivered, especially in the 2nd half.

In the second half the game came to life as Liverpool twice took the lead but Manchester City twice struck back.

Sensational goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead, but Phil Foden scored a beauty of his own and Kevin de Bruyne equalized.

A draw was probably a fair result in a pulsating clash at Anfield.

Here is everything you need on Liverpool vs Manchester City including videos, reaction and analysis on the massive battle at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Manchester City reaction – By Joe Prince-Wright at Anfield

That game, and that Mohamed Salah goal, will live long in the memory.

Thanks for joining us at Anfield today. That was a heck of an advert for everything that is great about the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola is loving this game, as he said this to our partners at Sky Sports in the UK:

“What a game. That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way. Unfortunately we couldn’t win – but we didn’t lose. That’s why the Premier League is the best [that it could go either way]. It was great, really great,” Guardiola said.

Pep went on to say this about James Milner not getting sent off:

“It’s a yellow card. It’s a yellow card. It’s clear. It’s Anfield, it’s Old Trafford. In our situation a City player is sent off. It’s too much clear. It was a second yellow.”

And Guardiola adds that City are a bit disappointed with the result:

“It is what it is. The result is the result and we cannot change it. I know how difficult it is against these players and this manager. Every time it is incredible challenge for us. The way we played at Stamford Bridge, in Paris and today shows we are a great team. When we lose the way we play in Paris [against Paris St-Germain] and draw today it is good. I pray we continue and player come back from their national teams safe.”

Phil Foden, who was sensational, has been speaking to the BBC:

“Really happy with the result, maybe on another day we could have got all three points but I am happy we haven’t lost today. We know against Liverpool we have to keep 100% concentration because when the centre back has got it they like to put it in behind. So if you switch off for one second they can get in behind and score goals,” Foden said.

“I was a bit frustrated missing chances in the first half, so when I got the next chance I thought I would put my foot through it and try something different and it paid off. We know Liverpool are always going to have spells in the game its how you deal with it and I thought we fought back really well when we went a goal behind. “We have played the best teams in world football right now but those are the games players live for. There are a few teams in the title race this year and it will go right until the end of the season and it is just about putting points on the board,” Foden said. Jurgen Klopp was pretty happy with what Liverpool did, especially in the second half Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said they are a bit disappointed: “I think we’re disappointed overall. We can be better in the first half and then last 10 minutes, 2-1 up we should see the game out. Positives to take though City are a good team and it’s a tough fixture but a little bit of disappointment overall,” Henderson said. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who scored a beauty, told Sky Sports the following about his sensational goal: “I have to watch it to see. I think it would be more special if we won the game. It is a good goal. Nothing much to say.” Salah detailed how Liverpool struggled in the first half and how he and Mane train on scoring that first Liverpool goal: “This is the result, so we have to accept it,” Salah said. “We struggled first half but in the second half we talked in the dressing room, I think we played good from the beginning in the second half. We train for that ball a lot, we try to do it in the game. At least it happened today. Asked about if a draw was a fair result, this is what Salah said: “Yeah, I have to be fair. They created a lot of chances and had the ball a lot. I wish I could say no… but a draw is a good result.”

FULL TIME: What. A. Game.

Here are my thoughts trying to wrap that up.

Wow. Liverpool v Manchester City was the Premier League at its best! Amazing goals. Superb teams. Great atmosphere. Special day.

GOALLL! Kevin de Bruyne has a shot deflect in. It’s 2-2. City celebrated. Anfield silenced. What a second half.

GOALLL! Mo Salah with a piece of genius. He runs past four Man City defenders, including an amazing trick on Silva, and then smashes home into the far corner. That is an unreal goal. Just unreal.

Mohamed Salah with an absolutely audacious run and finish. If you had to sum up his brilliance with one goal, this would be it. Mesmerizing.

How is James Milner still on the pitch? He blatantly fouls Silva but no second yellow is given. Pep Guardiola is outraged. He wants a red for Milner. Can you blame him.

GOALLLL! Moments after Roberto Firmino had come on for Diogo Jota, Man City equalize. Gabriel Jesus surges inside from the right and plays in Foden, who rifles the ball into the far bottom corner. Great finish from Foden, and game on here at Anfield!

Your weekly reminder that Phil Foden is sensational. What a finish. What a run by Gabriel Jesus. Game on here at Anfield!

GOALLL! Sadio Mane puts Liverpool 1-0 up in the 59th minute. Salah does superbly to surge down the right and play in Mane, who slots home calmly. What a goal from Liverpool. Textbook Salah and Mane. Anfield is going absolutely bonkers here.

It was so, so loud here at Anfield when this went in. What a run and ball from Mohamed Salah, and what a calm finish from Sadio Mane.

53rd minute: Liverpool have started well in the second half. Diogo Jota with a lovely swivel and shot, but it is straight at Ederson. The home fans at Anfield are roaring their side on.

HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City, and the hosts will be much happier with that. Phil Foden is giving James Milner a torrid time, and City have wasted a few good chances, plus Alisson has saved well.

Milner is booked for hauling down Foden. A tough outing for the veteran, who is being asked to play out of position at right back. Will Jurgen Klopp make a tactical switch?

No penalty kick! Huge moment as Phil Foden goes clean through but James Milner gives him a nudge in the back right on the edge of the box. Nothing is given. Foden can’t believe it. Savvy play from Milner, but that was probably a foul. Liverpool got away with one.

The more you see the Milner tackle, that is a foul. Clear nudge in the back. It was outside the box, though. Anywhere else on the pitch, that is given as a foul. Milner and Liverpool got away with one there. Would that have been a red card had it been a foul? There was probably sufficient cover. But still. CHANCE! Kevin de Bruyne sends a diving header over. Big chance for City, who are getting so much joy down their left. Milner’s having a tough time.

A huge roar goes up from the home fans after a few thunderous tackles lead to Kyle Walker whacking the ball out of play for a corner. Liverpool waste the corner. They’ve struggled to get going.

SAVE! Wow. Bernardo Silva with a Maradona-esque run. He sets up Foden, but Alisson saves his shot well after rushing off his line. Sensational from Bernardo. City livening up here.

It appears that Jack Grealish is playing in the false nine role for Man City today. Jesus on the right and Foden on the left. Lot of fluid movement up there.

19th minute: A loose ball from Alisson plays in Bernardo Silva, but Gabriel Jesus’ cross is blocked. Sloppy from Liverpool. Foden then heads De Bruyne’s cross wide.

17th minute: First real attack for City, as Joao Cancelo sets Foden free with a lovely ball, then Bernardo Silva crosses to the back post but Liverpool clear for a corner.

7th minute: A really bright start from Liverpool here. Mo Salah is seeing a lot of the ball and City have only had one break, where Foden was offside. It’s all Liverpool.

Moving tributes to Liverpool for their legendary striker Roger Hunt, who sadly passed away earlier this week.

The team news is in, and I’m feeling pretty smug that I predicted it correctly…

Welcome to Anfield! Atmosphere is electric here.

Welcome to Anfield! This place is rocking.

The scene is set here at Anfield! What a beautiful day for a massive game.

Liverpool team news, injuries, projected lineup (INJURY REPORT)

The main injury issue for Liverpool is Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he is out with a groin problem. That means veteran James Milner is likely to slot in at right back. Thiago Alcantara is out for a few more weeks with a calf issue, while Harvey Elliott is out long-term after his ankle surgery.

—– Alisson —–

— Milner — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Jones —-

—- Salah —- Jota —- Mane —-

Let’s see how we did…. perfect!

This is how we line up for #LIVMCI

Manchester City team news, injuries, projected lineup

Ilkay Gundogan is out until after the international break with a thigh injury, while Oleksandr Zinchenko remains out. Benjamin Mendy remains suspended by the club.

—– Ederson —–

— Walker — Dias — Laporte — Cancelo —

—- De Bruyne —- Rodri —- Silva —-

—- Jesus —- Foden —- Grealish —-

And how’d we do here? Two-for-two!

Preamble

Over the last few years this rivalry has blossomed into one of the best in world soccer, as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola continually have their teams battling for the Premier League title and Champions League trophy.

This season is no different and after a drop-off from Liverpool last season, normal service has resumed. The Reds looked destined for a title battle as Virgil van Dijk is back fit and back to his imperious best, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are on fire in attack.

Liverpool sit top of the league heading into Matchweek 7, while City sit in second as both teams will be eager to go into the international break with positive vibes on their mind. Even though it is early in the season, a win for either team here would send out a real statement.

As for Manchester City, well, they showcased last weekend just how good they are as the reigning champs waltzed into much-fancied Chelsea and won with ease as they reminded everyone of their quality. With Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri now back fit, City look back to their best. Their only issue? Putting their chances away in these big games, as they couldn’t finish at PSG in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and paid the price.

When all is said and done this season, Liverpool and Manchester City will be right up there battling for every trophy going.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are the slight underdogs at +185, while Manchester City are the favorites to win at +140. The draw at +240 looks enticing.

Prediction

These games are usually epic and this should be no different. Anfield will be rocking and the packed house will help Liverpool. Historically speaking, Manchester City have been woeful at Anfield but I fancy them to get the best of some of Liverpool’s defensive issues. Strap in for an intense encounter as two contrasting styles collide. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City.