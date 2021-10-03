Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LIVERPOOL — These Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings were so much fun to dish out, as a crazy clash played out at Anfield.

In the second half the game came to life as Liverpool twice took the lead but Manchester City twice struck back.

Sensational goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead, but Phil Foden scored a beauty of his own and Kevin de Bruyne equalized.

A draw was probably a fair result in a pulsating clash at Anfield.

Here are a look at the Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings in full, as we dish out marks out of 10 for every player.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 7 – A couple of sloppy passes, but denied Foden superbly.

James Milner: 5 – Rough first half. Foden and Grealish ganged up on him. Booked. Couldn’t handle Foden’s movement. Tough assignment for him, out of position. Foden beat him to score in the second half. Subbed off, as he was lucky to not be sent off for a foul on Silva.

Joel Matip: 6 – A few decent interceptions, but didn’t have much to do. Ball deflected off him for KDB’s goal.

Virgil van Dijk: 6 – See above. City played down the flanks, and hardly attacked centrally. VVD didn’t have a lot to do.

Andrew Robertson: 6 – Offered a bit of an attacking threat, and solid defensively. Good block late on to deny Jesus.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – Very poor first half by his very high standards. Settled down in the second half.

Fabinho: 6 – Tried to hold things together in midfield. Tough with De Bruyne floating around. Missed a glorious late chance as he took too long at the back post.

Curtis Jones: 6 – Worked hard but struggled to get in the game and on the ball.

Mohamed Salah: 8 – Had to do a lot of defensive work on the right in the first half. Superb run and assist for Mane’s goal and then a world class goal. Two moments of real quality. Who is better than him in the PL right now?

Diogo Jota: 7 – Worked his socks off and forced City’s back four into a few mistakes. Lovely swivel and shot which was saved by Ederson.

Sadio Mane: 7 – The one time he got behind City’s defense he finished calmly. Clinical.

Substitutes

Roberto Firmino (68′ on for Jota): 5 – Didn’t really get involved

Joe Gomez (78′ on for Milner): N/A

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6 – Some great long passes. Didn’t have a lot to do aside from collecting crosses and routine shots. One outrageous pass out from the back in the first half.

Kyle Walker: 6 – Did well on City’s first goal to make the run forward. Pinned back by Mane.

Ruben Dias: 7 – Some good blocks, and a good battle with his countryman Jota.

Aymeric Laporte: 7 – Solid display. Tough to see how he, or City’s other defenders, could have done better on Salah’s goal.

Joao Cancelo: 7 – Really good in the first half. Linked up well with Foden. Booked for a foul on Milner. Both Liverpool goals came down his side.

Rodri: 7 – Mopped up everything masterfully in central midfield. Fast becoming one of City’s most important players. Sensational late block to deny Fabinho.

Kevin de Bruyne: 7 – Some lovely silky touches, but should have scored in the first half with a header. Put chances on a plate for his teammates. Scored an equalizer late on. Still getting up to speed, too.

Bernardo Silva: 7 – One Maradona-esque run which opened up Liverpool’s defense. Another tireless display in midfield.

Gabriel Jesus: 7 – Worked hard on the right and a superb run and assist to set up Foden for his goal.

Phil Foden: 9 – What a display. Gave Milner a torrid time and a superb finish across goal to equalize. Playing him out on the left worked so well.

Jack Grealish: 6 – Some nice touches, but looked a little out of place placing as the false nine.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling (66′ on for Grealish): 6 – Looked dangerous and occupied good spaces.

