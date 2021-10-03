Nuno Espirito Santo: A committed Tottenham can improve, be ‘unstoppable’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Tottenham turn its North London derby embarrassment into the starting point for something much better?

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men clobbered Slovenian opposition in Europa Conference League action on Thursday and then did everything but blowout Aston Villa in a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

It was a far cry from the weak, lethargic, passionless performance against Arsenal, and Harry Kane looked much, much better as Heung-min Son and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg drove Spurs to victory.

And now Spurs are within shouting distance of the top four.

Espirito Santo said Kane and Co. are coming together, but they can’t stop now.

“We are aware we have been through a tough moment,” Espirito Santo said. “When the players gel and combine they can do very well. We have to find the balance between the defensive and attacking part of the game. This is our focus, what can we do to improve?”

Son was especially lively for Spurs and produced both of their goals, a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg beauty and a Matt Targett own goal co-authored by Lucas Moura.

The South Korean knows how rough it could’ve been if Spurs were sitting on another bad week after the loss to Arsenal.

“This win brings us a lot of good energy and the way we played today was different,” Son said. “We needed that especially before the international break. It is a good feeling to win this game and go away.”

Espirito Santo will spend the next two weeks looking for those ways to improve while reminding everyone at Tottenham the massive amount of talent there.

They did, after all, open the season with three points against Man City.

“All the players did well, we have talented players and when they are confident, they are unstoppable,” said Espirito Santo.

