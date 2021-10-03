Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham vs Brentford: It’ll be a top-half battle when the Hammers host the newly promoted Bees at the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

The Hammers started well with victories over Newcastle United and and Leicester City, before draws with Crystal Palace and Southampton, followed by a defeat to Manchester United, brought them crashing back down to Earth. David Moyes’ men were a bit fortunate to snap the winless skid last weekend, as Leeds contributed an own goal to the cause before Michail Antonio bagged the 90th-minute winner. After the ups and the downs of the first six weeks of the season, West Ham sit 7th in the Premier League table with a tough test coming up.

Brentford began life in the Premier League by beating Arsenal on opening day and have since beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers, drawn Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in rather dull affairs, and most recently battled Liverpool every step of the way in a 3-3 thriller last weekend. Ivan Toney has just two Premier League goals (he’s the only Bee with more than one), but his physical presence has been leaned upon oh so heavily by Thomas Frank, who has effectively rebuilt Brentford into a direct counter-attacking side — a massive departure from the free-flowing possession hounds they were a season ago in the EFL Championship — to drive those positive early-season results.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Brentford this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)

📋 Here's how we line up this afternoon… COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #WHUBRE pic.twitter.com/QNKXaromtt — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 3, 2021

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Kristoffer Ajer

Prediction

Brentford might not beat every side in the Premier League this season, but they won’t be beaten easily themselves. West Ham are anything but fresh after playing in the Europa League on Thursday (Moyes rotated about half the side), and they’re set to face one of the toughest physical challenges the Premier League has to offer. Upset time. West Ham 2-3 Brentford.

