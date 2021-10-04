Transfer news: Adeyemi to Liverpool, Kessie to Manchester United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Bull Salzburg doesn’t get to keep its nice things very long, and Liverpool may be looking to snap up the latest in a long line of the Austrian club’s exports.

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino are among the Liverpool players who spent time in Salzburg prior to Anfield.

And it’s challenging to stop when listing the stars who’ve left the club for big money in recent seasons: Erling Haaland, Dayot Upamecano, Patson Daka, Dominik Szoboszlai, Enock Mwepu, and Hee-chan Hwang among them.

The latest? Well he’s linked to a number of clubs including the Merseyside’s red bunch.

Adeyemi to Liverpool

Karim Adeyemi is a 19-year-old who is producing tremendous numbers for Salzburg so far this season, bagging 11 goals in 16 appearances including a Champions League brace versus French champions Lille.

Reports say Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig have already contacted Adeyemi’s representatives about a transfer.

Adeyemi has a goal in his lone senior cap for Germany, netting against Armenia in a September qualifier for the 2022 World Cup.

He was with Bayern at a very tender age between 2010-12. The Munich-born player may find the Allianz Arena too tempting but Anfield and Jurgen Klopp make a tantalizing combination as well.

Kessie to Manchester United

Franck Kessie has been a force for several seasons on multiple teams, but the AC Milan man is reportedly dragging his feet on a new deal and has alerted some of the biggest names in the game.

Manchester United is one of them, but Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be ready to offer Milan some money in January as the Serie A side could be tempted to take what they can rather than let him walk for free in June.

Kessie turns 25 in December and is in his third season with Milan after turning heads with Atalanta between 2017-19.

The Ivorian’s goal totals are eyebrow-raising but it’s important to note that he’s a strong penalty taker. The fiery midfielder has a very good range of passing and is not afraid to get stuck into tackles.

