Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our seventh player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton all feature in the upper echelons of our list, as some superstars are starting to click through the gears.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are now back in full Premier League stadiums, this is what it is all about.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 7

1. Phil Foden (Man City) – New entry

2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 4

3. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) – New entry

4. Rodri (Man City) – New entry

5. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Even

6. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Down 5

7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry

8. Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves) – New entry

9. Timo Werner (Chelsea) – New entry

10. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – New entry

11. Ruben Dias (Man City) – Down 3

12. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Even

13. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – New entry

14. Demarai Gray (Everton) – New entry

15. Raphinha (Leeds) – New entry

16. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Even

17. Gabriel (Arsenal) – New entry

18. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) – New entry

19. Andros Townsend (Everton) – New entry

20. David de Gea (Man United) – New entry

