Ricardo Pepi transfer news: Bundesliga link for USMNT teen forward

Is FC Dallas starlet Ricardo Pepi set to become Wolfsburg’s fourth American player?

The 18-year-old USMNT striker with one goal in one cap for country and 13 goals this season for club is being pursued by Wolfsburg, according to Bild.

The Bundesliga club currently employs U.S. center back John Brooks and has a pair of Americans — Bryang Kayo and Uly Llanez –on loan to other European clubs.

Pepi doesn’t turn 19 until early January and would become the latest in a long line of young Americans to make or announce a move abroad, with Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas to AS Roma), Gianluca Busio (Sporting KC to Venezia), and Caden Clark (RBNY to RB Leipzig).

He’s an aggressive presser and fine passer of the ball, but Pepi’s knack for finishing is what has tongues wagging across Europe. Ajax and some Serie A clubs have also been linked with Pepi.

UEFA Champions League outfit Wolfsburg has a number of good center forward options including veteran Wout Weghorst and young Lukas Nmecha (ex-Man City).

