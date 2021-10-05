Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team would very much prefer if this international break isn’t the one where it all comes together for the strengthened Jamaican men’s national team.

Well, maybe that’s fine if it happens after Thursday’s match in Austin, Texas.

Theodore Whitmore’s Reggae Boyz have added a host of Europe-based multi-nationals to the fold, including West Ham’s Michail Antonio, Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock, and Rangers’ Kemar Roofe.

Charleroi’s Shamar Nicholson and unattached Adrian Mariappa are the only players of the dozen Reggae Boyz in the squad to boast more than eight caps.

The Yanks are fortunate that Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey isn’t fit for the break, but Jamaica’s talent pool has made a big leap over the past 18 months.

So far, the results have been mixed thanks to unfamiliarity but also a very difficult start to qualifying that saw trips to Mexico (2-1 loss) and Costa Rica (1-1 draw) and a visit from Panama (3-0 loss).

That means the Reggae Boyz and their World Cup-hungry new charges will be in desperate shape for Thursday’s visit to the USMNT, Sunday’s home match with Canada, and an Oct. 13 visit to Honduras’ San Pedro Sula.

How to watch USMNT and CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + ESPN2, TUDN

October 7

USMNT vs Jamaica — 7:30pm ET — NBC’s Universo

Honduras vs Costa Rica — 8pm ET — NBC’s Universo

Mexico vs Canada — 9:40pm ET

El Salvador vs Costa Rica — 10:05pm ET

USMNT qualifying so far

El Salvador 0-0 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

USMNT 1-1 Canada – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

Honduras 1-4 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS

How will Jamaica challenge the USMNT?

Aside from the immense battle that will be a John Brooks-less defense facing an agile bull like Antonio, Whitmore will likely deploy a 4-4-2 with a pair of physical center mids.

Left back Kamar Lawrence, goalkeeper Andre Blake, and winger Cory Burke were the only players to start all three of September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Nicholson and Antonio are in very good form. Lawrence will be happy to trade blows with the USMNT’s chosen right back while Alvas Powell will feel similar about the American left side.

The biggest question is whether Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson will win the battle for the heart of the 18 versus Antonio and Nicholson, but how the Yanks link holding midfielder Tyler Adams to the forward group is intriguing as well.

That’s because Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are out with injuries, meaning the U.S. will have a challenge to get the ball to forwards regardless of whether Berhalter opts for Gyasi Zardes, Ricardo Pepi, Matthew Hoppe or Timothy Weah atop the attack.

Yunus Musah is a promising ballmover and Weston McKennie can create chaos for the opposition, but it may come down to Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget to unlock the backs (as well as a healthy dose of crosses and danger from Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson at fullback).

