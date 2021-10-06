Man City’s Steffen, Fulham’s Robinson won’t go to Panama with USMNT

United States men’s national team coach will not bring Fulham defender Antonee Robinson nor Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen to Panama for the team’s second of three World Cup qualifiers this international break.

And it sounds like Christian Pulisic and Tim Ream wouldn’t be going there, either, if they were In camp for Gregg Berhalter this week.

[ MORE: Projected USMNT lineup | 5 key questions ]

All England-based players have to quarantine 10 days after visiting a country that is “red-listed” by the United Kingdom government. Panama is, and the USMNT plays Panama between home qualifiers against Jamaica and Costa Rica.

“We don’t think it makes sense for Zack or Antonee to travel there if they have to quarantine for 10 days on the back end,” Berhalter said. “So the situation’s fluid, it’s changing by the day, and as we get more information we’ll make that known.”

That news will be welcomed by Pep Guardiola at Man City and Marco Silva at Fulham, and it wouldn’t be surprise if they advised Berhalter or general manager Brian McBride of their hopes regarding Panama.

Given that news and the uncertain status of Yunus Musah, who is being retested for COVID following an inconclusive test Wednesday morning, it’s no surprise that Weston McKennie will start even if Berhalter had reservations about the Juventus man’s return to the fold (To be clear, Berhalter did not imply any reservations).

Berhalter said that only two USMNT players are not fully vaccinated and that one of the pair has received his first shot.

Follow @NicholasMendola