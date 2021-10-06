Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

United States men’s national team Gregg Berhalter says that Weston McKennie will start against Jamaica in his return to the fold following his dismissal from the squad during the last international break.

The Juventus midfielder will be a key part of a team missing Giovanni Reyna, Christian Pulisic, and John Brooks.

“Weston’s gonna start the game tomorrow,” Berhalter said in his Wednesday call with the media. “He’s been focused all week.”

Berhalter said it’ll be on McKennie to deliver further proof of his commitment to the team beyond his words, and that it’s critical to remember that the team is young, both on and off the field.

“It’s just about having a certain level of tolerance with players.”

How to watch USMNT and CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + ESPN2, TUDN

October 7

USMNT vs Jamaica — 7:30pm ET — NBC’s Universo

Honduras vs Costa Rica — 8pm ET — NBC’s Universo

Mexico vs Canada — 9:40pm ET

El Salvador vs Costa Rica — 10:05pm ET

