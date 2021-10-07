Paul Pogba talks future; Report says Manchester United ‘pushing’ for deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba was a significant part of France’s stunning comeback to beat Belgium 3-2 in a UEFA Nations League semifinal on Thursday.

Kevin De Bruyne set up two goals including a Romelu Lukaku tally, but Kylian Mbappe had a goal and an assist before Theo Hernandez set up a final versus Spain with his 90th-minute winner.

Pogba was happy with the win but the post-match interview quickly turned to his old stamping grounds of Juventus, the location of Thursday’s match (Sunday’s final will be staged in Milan)

“I always talk to the Juve players,” Pogba said. “I am in Manchester, I have a year left at Manchester United and then we’ll see. I want to do well as long as I’m at Manchester and then we’ll see.”

Transfer buzz aficianado Fabrizio Romano has a bit of a non-update update on Pogba’s status, saying a new, rich contract at Old Trafford has been on the table for some time.

According to Romano, Man United has been “pushing for months” for Pogba to make a decision.

Paul Pogba has a contract extension proposal on the table from Manchester United since last July. Long-term new deal and increased salary. 🔴 #MUFC …but there’s NO final answer yet from Pogba side and his agent Raiola. Man Utd are waiting for his decision – pushing for months. pic.twitter.com/q3rWnOKd92 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2021

