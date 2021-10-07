Paul Pogba talks future; Report says Manchester United ‘pushing’ for deal

Paul Pogba was a significant part of France’s stunning comeback to beat Belgium 3-2 in a UEFA Nations League semifinal on Thursday.
Kevin De Bruyne set up two goals including a Romelu Lukaku tally, but Kylian Mbappe had a goal and an assist before Theo Hernandez set up a final versus Spain with his 90th-minute winner.
Pogba was happy with the win but the post-match interview quickly turned to his old stamping grounds of Juventus, the location of Thursday’s match (Sunday’s final will be staged in Milan)
[ MORE: USMNT prospects on world Top 60 list ]
“I always talk to the Juve players,” Pogba said. “I am in Manchester, I have a year left at Manchester United and then we’ll see. I want to do well as long as I’m at Manchester and then we’ll see.”
Transfer buzz aficianado Fabrizio Romano has a bit of a non-update update on Pogba’s status, saying a new, rich contract at Old Trafford has been on the table for some time.
According to Romano, Man United has been “pushing for months” for Pogba to make a decision.
Paul Pogba has a contract extension proposal on the table from Manchester United since last July. Long-term new deal and increased salary. 🔴 #MUFC
…but there’s NO final answer yet from Pogba side and his agent Raiola. Man Utd are waiting for his decision – pushing for months. pic.twitter.com/q3rWnOKd92
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2021