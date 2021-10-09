Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with two draws and a win through three matches, and the full schedule of CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below.

[ VIDEO: Berhalter announces USMNT roster for October qualifiers ]

Most notably, USMNT vs Mexico is set for later this year, Nov. 12 (matchday 7), at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Before then we have plenty of big games coming up, as the USMNT host Jamaica and Costa Rica in October and head to Panama.

Those three games will be crucial in determining how this qualifying window starts to shape up, as Jamaica will be tough opponents with Michail Antonio leading the line. Costa Rica and Panama have both had decent starts to qualifying too, so this will be a tricky month for Gregg Berhalter’s side to navigate.

Especially as Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are missing through injury for the USMNT.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic out with injury ]

The USMNT’s return clash with El Tri comes a few months later (matchday 12), on March 24, presumably at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. That is one to circle in the calendar.

For now, below is all of the information you need on how, where and when to watch the USMNT in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

How to watch USMNT in World Cup qualifying

Watch games on: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1

USMNT – 2022 World Cup qualifying schedule & scores

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Panama — Oct. 10 at 8:45pm ET — Watch on NBC Universo

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 at 7pm ET

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12

at Jamaica — Nov. 16

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27

at Canada — Jan. 30

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2

at Mexico — March 24

vs. Panama — March 27

at Costa Rica — March 30

