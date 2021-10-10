Kylian Mbappe has goal, assist as France wins Nations League (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suitors of Kylian Mbappe got quite a show on Sunday as the Paris Saint-Germain had a goal and an assist to capture the UEFA Nations League Final with a 2-1 comeback win over Spain in Italy on Sunday.

A slow burn of a first half that saw Spain hoarding possession finished 0-0 at halftime, and Mikel Oyarzabal put Luis Enrique’s men up 1-0 with under a half-hour to play.

France needed just two minutes to make it 1-1 when Mbappe assisted Karim Benzema’s magnificent strike in the 66th minute before scoring off a Theo Hernandez feed in the 80th minute.

Mbappe also had a goal and and an assist in the semifinal, as France came back from 2-0 down to Belgium to win 3-2.

Spain had beaten Italy by ending the EURO champs’ record unbeaten run, with Man City’s Ferran Torres the star.

There were 24 shots in the match but just three in the first half.

Italy beat Belgium 2-1 in the third-place match earlier Sunday.

Portugal won the first Nations League with a 1-0 defeat of the Netherlands in 2019.

