World Cup qualifying. Drink it in, it sometimes goes down smooth.
Qatar. That’s currently the lone team set for the 2022 World Cup, because it’s hosting the 2022 World Cup in what has been totally devoid of controversy. None at all.
The 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18 by 32 teams.
Here’s how the 31 other nations to compete for the world’s most celebrated international trophy will be determined, as well as the current odds for who could win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
World Cup qualifying is just getting interesting and there are plenty of twists and turns ahead.
October 7
USMNT 2-0 Jamaica – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Honduras 0-0 Costa Rica
Mexico 1-1 Canada
El Salvador 1-0 Panama
October 10
Mexico vs Honduras
Panama vs USMNT — 6pm ET — NBC’s Universo
October 13
USMNT vs Costa Rica — 7pm ET
Qualified nations for 2022 World Cup
CAF: None
AFC: Qatar (hosts)
CONCACAF: None
CONMEBEOL: None
OFC: None
UEFA: None
African (CAF) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Africa will put five teams in the 2022 World Cup.
The first round has already been staged, and the second round will not begin until May 31, 2021. It will run through Oct. 12, 2021.
The second round groups have been drawn but game dates have not been finalized.
Ten winners from the second round will be drawn into five home-and-away third round ties.
The winners of those five ties, staged Nov. 8-16, 2021, will head to Qatar.
Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti
Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea
Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia
Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi
Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda
Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola
Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia
Group H: Senegal, Rep of Congo, Namibia, Togo
Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan
Group J: Dem Rep of Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania
Wednesday Sept. 1
Central African Republic 1-1 Cape Verde
Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Guinea
Senegal 2-0 Togo
Mali 1-0 Rwanda
Libya 2-1 Gabon
Egypt 1-0 Angola
Thursday Sept. 2
Kenya 0-0 Uganda
DR Congo 1-1 Tanzania
Niger 0-2 Burkina Faso
Namibia 1-1 Congo
Madagascar 0-1 Benin
Algeria 8-0 Djibouti
Morocco 2-0 Sudan
Friday Sept. 3
Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast
Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa
Nigeria 2-0 Liberia
Mauritania 1-2 Zambia
Tunisia 3-0 Equatorial Guinea
Cameroon 2-0 Malawi
Ghana 1-0 Ethiopia
Sunday Sept. 5
Rwanda 1-1 Kenya
Togo 0-1 Namibia
Gabon 1-1 Egypt
Monday Sept. 6
Djibouti 2-4 Niger
Uganda 0-0 Mali
Benin 1-1 DR Congo
Liberia 1-0 Central American Republic
South Africa 1-0 Ghana
Guinea vs Morocco — postponed
Ivory Coast 2-1 Cameroon — 3pm ET
Tuesday Sept. 7
Zambia 0-2 Tunisia
Malawi 1-0 Mozambique
Tanzania 3-2 Madagascar
Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Mauritania
Cape Verde 1-2 Nigeria
Republic of Congo 1-3 Senegal
Ethiopia 1-0 Zimbabwe
Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria
Angola 0-1 Libya
Sudan 2-4 Guinea-Bissau
October 6
Sudan 1-1 Guinea
Morocco 5-0 Guinea-Bissau
October 7
Tanzania 0-1 Benin
Liberia 1-2 Cape Verde
Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Zambia
Rwanda 0-1 Uganda
Nigeria 0-1 Central African Republic
Mali 5-0 Kenya
Tunisia 3-0 Mauritania
Dem Rep of Congo 2-0 Madagascar
October 8
Malawi 0-3 Ivory Coast
Cameroon 3-1 Mozambique
Angola 3-1 Gabon
Egypt 1-0 Libya
Algeria 6-1 Niger
Djibouti 0-4 Burkina Faso
October 9
Ethiopia 1-3 South Africa
Guinea 2-2 Sudan
Ghana 3-1 Zimbabwe
Togo 1-1 Republic of Congo
Guinea-Bissau 0-3 Morocco
Senegal 4-1 Namibia
October 10
Central African Republic 0-2 Nigeria
Uganda 1-0 Rwanda
Kenya 0-1 Mali
Benin 0-1 Tanzania
Madagascar 1-0 Dem Rep of Congo
Zambia 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
Cape Verde 1-0 Liberia
Mauritania vs Tunisia — 3pm ET
October 11
Mozambique vs Cameroon — 10am ET
Gabon vs Angola — 10am ET
Ivory Coast vs Malawi — 1pm ET
Burkina Faso vs Djibouti — 1pm ET
Libya vs Egypt — 3pm ET
October 12
Zimbabwe vs Ghana — 9am ET
Namibia vs Senegal — 9am ET
Guinea vs Morocco — 10am ET
South Africa vs Ethiopia — Noon ET
Niger vs Algeria — 1pm ET
Republic of Congo vs Tongo — 1pm ET
Asian (AFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Currently in the second round of World Cup qualifying, the first-place teams from eight groups will make the third round along with four second-place teams (a fifth if hosts Qatar are among the aforementioned 12).
The third round has two groups of six teams. The first two teams in each group make the World Cup.
The two third-place teams play home-and-away on March 24 and 29, 2022, with the winner making the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.
Third round
Thursday Sept. 2
Japan 0-1 Oman
South Korea 0-0 Iraq
Iran 1-0 Syria
UAE 0-0 Lebanon
Australia 3-0 China
Saudi Arabia 3-1 Vietnam
Tuesday Sept. 7
South Korea 1-0 Lebanon
Vietnam 0-1 Australia
China 0-1 Japan
Oman 0-1 Saudi Arabia
Syria 1-1 UAE
Iraq 0-3 Iran
October 7
South Korea 2-1 Syria
Iraq 0-0 Lebanon
UAE 0-1 Iran
Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan
China 3-2 Vietnam
Australia 3-1 Oman
October 12
Japan vs Australia — 6:14am ET
Iran vs South Korea — 9:30am ET
Syria vs Lebanon — Noon ET
Oman vs Vietnam — Noon ET
UAE vs Iraq — 12:45pm ET
Saudi Arabia vs China — 1pm ET
CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
North and Central America’s first round of qualifying began in March, and now we know who’s qualified to join the USMNT, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica in the second stage Octagonal.
Four of the eight teams will qualify for the World Cup, with a fifth team making an inter-confederation playoff, scheduled for June 2022.
Here are the first three rounds of matches
Thursday Sept. 2
Canada 1-1 Honduras
Panama 0-0 Costa Rica
Mexico 2-1 Jamaica
El Salvador 0-0 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Sunday Sept. 5
Jamaica 0-3 Panama
Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico
El Salvador 0-0 Honduras
USMNT 1-1 Canada – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Wednesday Sept. 8
Canada 3-0 El Salvador
Costa Rica 1-1 Jamaica
Panama 1-1 Mexico – RECAP
Honduras 1-4 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
October 7
USMNT 2-0 Jamaica – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Honduras 0-0 Costa Rica
Mexico 1-1 Canada
El Salvador 1-0 Panama
October 10
October 13
USMNT vs Costa Rica — 7pm ET
November 12
USMNT vs Mexico
Canada vs Costa Rica
Honduras vs Panama
El Salvador vs Jamaica
November 16
Panama vs El Salvador
Costa Rica vs Honduras
Canada vs Mexico
Jamaica vs USMNT
January 27, 2022
Costa Rica vs Panama
Jamaica vs Mexico
USMNT vs El Salvador
Honduras vs Canada
January 30, 2022
Panama vs Jamaica
Mexico vs Costa Rica
Honduras vs El Salvador
Canada vs USMNT
February 2, 2022
USMNT vs Honduras
Jamaica vs Costa Rica
Mexico vs Panama
El Salvador vs Canada
March 24, 2022
Panama vs Honduras
Jamaica vs El Salvador
Mexico vs USMNT
Costa Rica vs Canada
March 27, 2022
El Salvador vs Costa Rica
Canada vs Jamaica
USMNT vs Panama
Honduras vs Mexico
March 30, 2022
Panama vs Canada
Costa Rica vs USMNT
Mexico vs El Salvador
Jamaica vs Honduras
CONMEBOL World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Each of 10 teams plays the other nine home-and-away. The top four teams make the World Cup and the fifth-place team goes to the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.
Out of all of the continental World Cup qualifying campaigns, this has to be the best.
Matchday 1
Uruguay 2-1 Chile
Paraguay 2-2 Peru
Argentina 1-0 Ecuador
Colombia 3-0 Venezuela
Brazil 5-0 Bolivia
Matchday 2
Bolivia 1-2 Argentina
Ecuador 4-2 Uruguay
Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay
Peru 2-4 Brazil
Chile 2-2 Colombia
Matchday 3
Colombia 0-3 Uruguay
Brazil 1-0 Venezuela
Bolivia 2-3 Ecuador
Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
Chile 2-0 Peru
Matchday 4
Uruguay 0-2 Brazil
Peru 0-2 Argentina
Venezuela 2-1 Chile
Paraguay 1-1 Bolivia
Ecuador 6-1 Colombia
Matchday 5 — Postponed
Colombia v Brazil
Venezuela v Ecuador
Bolivia v Peru
Argentina v Uruguay
Chile v Paraguay
Matchday 6 — Postponed to Sept. 5
Brazil v Argentina — Suspended
Ecuador 0-0 Chile
Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia
Paraguay 1-1 Colombia
Peru 1-0 Venezuela
Matchday 7
Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay
Peru 0-3 Colombia
Brazil 2-0 Ecuador
Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela
Argentina 1-1 Chile
Matchday 8
Colombia 2-2 Argentina
Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay
Paraguay 0-2 Brazil
Chile 1-1 Bolivia
Ecuador 1-2 Peru
Matchday 9
Bolivia 1-1 Colombia
Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay
Venezuela 1-3 Argentina
Peru 1-1 Uruguay
Chile 0-1 Brazil
Matchday 10
Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador
Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela
Colombia 3-1 Chile
Argentina 3-0 Bolivia
Brazil 2-0 Peru
Matchday 11
Uruguay 0-0 Colombia
Peru 2-0 Chile
Venezuela 1-3 Brazil
Paraguay 0-0 Argentina
Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia
Matchday 12
Colombia v Ecuador — Oct. 12, 2021
Brazil v Uruguay — Oct. 12, 2021
Bolivia v Paraguay — Oct. 12, 2021
Argentina v Peru — Oct. 12, 2021
Chile v Venezuela — Oct. 12, 2021
Matchday 13
Uruguay v Argentina — Nov. 11, 2021
Peru v Bolivia — Nov. 11, 2021
Brazil v Colombia — Nov. 11, 2021
Paraguay v Chile — Nov. 11, 2021
Ecuador v Venezuela — Nov. 11, 2021
Matchday 14
Colombia v Paraguay — Nov. 16, 2021
Venezuela v Peru — Nov. 16, 2021
Bolivia v Uruguay — Nov. 16, 2021
Argentina v Brazil — Nov. 16, 2021
Chile v Ecuador — Nov. 16, 2021
Matchday 15
Colombia v Peru — Jan. 27, 2022
Venezuela v Bolivia — Jan. 27, 2022
Paraguay v Uruguay — Jan. 27, 2022
Chile v Argentina — Jan. 27, 2022
Ecuador v Brazil — Jan. 27, 2022
Matchday 16
Uruguay v Venezuela — Feb. 1, 2022
Peru v Ecuador — Feb. 1, 2022
Brazil v Paraguay — Feb. 1, 2022
Bolivia v Chile — Feb. 1, 2022
Argentina v Colombia — Feb. 1, 2022
Matchday 17
Uruguay v Peru — March 24, 2022
Colombia v Bolivia — March 24, 2022
Brazil v Chile — March 24, 2022
Paraguay v Ecuador — March 24, 2022
Argentina v Venezuela — March 24, 2022
Matchday 18
Peru v Paraguay — March 29, 2022
Venezuela v Colombia — March 29, 2022
Bolivia v Brazil — March 29, 2022
Chile v Uruguay — March 29, 2022
Ecuador v Argentina — March 29, 2022
Oceanic (OFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
The 11 nations of Oceania compete for one spot in the inter-confederations playoffs in June 2022.
Yet to be drawn, thanks to several postponements, OFC qualifying may begin in January 2022 with the hopes of staging enough matches to get a playoff team by June.
Australia is no longer in OFC but advanced to eight of the other nine playoffs, with Israel winning OFC in 1990 after competing in the confederation for political reasons.
Only four times has an OFC team gone to World Cup, Australia in 1974 and 2006 and New Zealand in 1982 and 2010.
UEFA World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Thirteen European nations get spots in the 2022 World Cup.
The winners of the home-and-away round-robin group stage, held March to November 2021, go to the World Cup, as this qualifying tournament is always absolutely bonkers.
Ten runners-up will be joined by the best two Nations League group winners that did not finish in the top two of their qualifying group. The 12 teams will be separated into three groups of four, who will play semifinals and finals to determine the three remaining World Cup participants from UEFA.
The playoff semifinals will be held March 24-25, 2022, and the finals will be held March 28-29.
March 24-25
Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan
Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland
Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
France 1-1 Ukraine
Belgium 3-1 Wales
Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic
Gibraltar 0-3 Norway
Turkey 4-2 Netherlands
Latvia 1-2 Montenegro
Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia
Malta 1-3 Russia
Slovenia 1-0 Croatia
Spain 1-1 Greece
Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland
Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland
Israel 0-2 Denmark
Hungary 3-3 Poland
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
Scotland 2-2 Austria
Germany 3-0 Iceland
Andorra 0-1 Albania
Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia
Romania 3-2 North Macedonia
England 5-0 San Marino
Sweden 1-0 Georgia
March 27-28
Russia 2-1 Slovenia
Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar
Croatia 1-0 Cyprus
Norway 0-3 Turkey
Netherlands 2-0 Latvia
Belarus 4-2 Estonia
Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium
Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg
Slovakia 2-2 Malta
Serbia 2-2 Portugal
Kazakhstan 0-2 France
Denmark 8-0 Moldova
Albania 0-2 England
Georgia 1-2 Spain
Armenia 2-0 Iceland
Romania 0-1 Germany
Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands
Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania
Bulgaria 0-2 Italy
San Marino 0-3 Hungary
Ukraine 1-1 Finland
North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein
Israel 1-1 Scotland
Kosovo 0-3 Sweden
Poland 3-0 Andorra
March 30-31
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia
Turkey 3-3 Latvia
Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia
Belgium 8-0 Belarus
Armenia 3-2 Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France
Andorra 1-4 Hungary
Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands
Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal
Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia
Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland
Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria
Austria 0-4 Denmark
Greece 1-1 Georgia
Croatia 3-0 Malta
Wales 1-0 Czech Republic
Slovakia 2-1 Russia
San Marino 0-2 Albania
Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan
Moldova 1-4 Israel
Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands
Spain 3-1 Kosovo
Montenegro 0-1 Norway
Lithuania 0-2 Italy
England 2-1 Poland
Wednesday Sept. 1
Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine
Portugal 2-1 Ireland – Ronaldo breaks men’s record
France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar
Norway 1-1 Netherlands
Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel
Moldova 0-2 Austria
Denmark 2-0 Scotland
Russia 0-0 Croatia
Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan
Turkey 2-2 Montenegro
Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia
Malta 3-0 Cyprus
Thursday Sept. 2
Georgia 0-1 Kosovo
Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany
Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus
Andorra 2-0 San Marino
Poland 4-1 Albania
Italy 1-1 Bulgaria
Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
Estonia 2-5 Belgium
Sweden 2-1 Spain
Iceland 0-2 Romania
Hungary 0-4 England
Saturday Sept. 4
Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan
Latvia 0-2 Norway
Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Cyprus 0-2 Russia
Slovenia 1-0 Malta
Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark
Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey
Ukraine 1-1 France
Israel 5-2 Austria
Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
Scotland 1-0 Moldova
Sunday Sept. 5
Belarus 2-3 Wales
Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia
Albania 1-0 Hungary
England 4-0 Andorra
Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania
Spain 4-0 Georgia
Germany 6-0 Armenia
Switzerland 0-0 Italy
San Marino 1-7 Poland
Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic
Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein
Kosovo 1-1 Greece
Tuesday Sept. 7
Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal
Russia 2-0 Malta
Norway 5-1 Gibraltar
France 2-0 Finland
Faroe Islands 2-1 Moldova
Montenegro 0-0 Latvia
Slovakia 2-0 Cyprus
Denmark 5-0 Israel
Croatia 3-0 Slovenia
Netherlands 6-1 Turkey
Austria 0-1 Scotland
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan
Ireland 1-1 Serbia
Wednesday Sept. 8
Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein
Iceland 0-4 Germany
Belarus 0-1 Belgium
Hungary 2-1 Andorra
North Macedonia 0-0 Romania
Poland 1-1 England
Albania 5-0 San Marino
Kosovo 0-2 Spain
Italy 5-0 Lithuania
Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland
Wales 0-0 Estonia
Greece 2-1 Sweden
Friday, October 8
Czech Republic 2-2 Wales
Estonia 2-0 Belarus
Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro
Latvia 0-1 Netherlands
Turkey 1-1 Norway
Cyprus 0-3 Croatia
Malta 0-4 Slovenia
Russia 1-0 Slovakia
Germany 2-1 Romania
Iceland 1-1 Armenia
Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia
Saturday, October 9
Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland
Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia
Georgia 0-2 Greece
Sweden 3-0 Kosovo
Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria
Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Kazakhstan 02- Bosnia and Herzegovina
Finland 1-2 Ukraine
Scotland 3-2 Israel
Faroe Islands 0-2 Austria
Moldova 0-4 Denmark
Andorra 0-5 England
Hungary 0-1 Albania
Poland 5-0 San Marino
Monday, October 11
Belarus vs Czech Republic
Estonia vs Wales
Latvia vs Turkey
Netherlands vs Gibraltar
Norway vs Montenegro
Croatia vs Slovakia
Cyprus vs Malta
Slovenia vs Russia
Iceland vs Liechtenstein
North Macedonia vs Germany
Romania vs Armenia
Tuesday, October 12
Portugal vs Luxembourg
Serbia vs Azerbaijan
Kosovo vs Georgia
Sweden vs Greece
Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland
Lithuania vs Switzerland
Kazakhstan vs Finland
Ukraine vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Denmark vs Austria
Faroe Islands vs Scotland
Israel vs Moldova
Albania vs Poland
England vs Hungary
San Marino vs Andorra
Thursday, November 11
Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg
Republic of Ireland vs Portugal
Georgia vs Sweden
Greece vs Spain
Russia vs Cyprus
Malta vs Croatia
Slovakia vs Slovenia
Armenia vs North Macedonia
Germany vs Liechtenstein
Romania vs Iceland
Friday, November 12
Italy vs Switzerland
Northern Ireland vs Lithuania
Austria vs Israel
Denmark vs Faroe Islands
Moldova vs Scotland
Andorra vs Poland
England vs Albania
Hungary vs San Marino
Saturday, November 13
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland
France vs Kazakhstan
Norway vs Latvia
Turkey vs Gibraltar
Montenegro vs Netherlands
Belgium vs Estonia
Wales vs Belarus
Sunday, November 14
Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland
Portugal vs Serbia
Greece vs Kosovo
Spain vs Sweden
Croatia vs Russia
Malta vs Slovakia
Slovenia vs Cyprus
Armenia vs Germany
Liechtenstein vs Romania
North Macedonia vs Iceland
Monday, November 15
Northern Ireland vs Italy
Switzerland vs Bulgaria
Austria vs Moldova
Israel vs Faroe Islands
Scotland vs Denmark
Albania vs Andorra
Poland vs Hungary
San Marino vs England
Tuesday, November 16
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine
Finland vs France
Czech Republic vs Estonia
Wales vs Belgium
Gibraltar vs Latvia
Montenegro vs Turkey
Netherlands vs Norway
Odds to win the 2022 World Cup (full odds by PointsBet)
Brazil +550
France +600
England +750
Italy +800
Spain +800
Germany +900
Belgium +1000
Argentina +1200
Netherlands +1600
Portugal +1600
Croatia +4000
Uruguay +4000
Colombia +5000
Chile +6000
Denmark +7000
Mexico +8000
Serbia +9000
Sweden +9000
Turkey +9000
USMNT +9000
Switzerland +12500
Austria +15000
Bosnia and Herzegovina +15000
Czech Republic +15000
Ukraine +15000
Paraguay +15000
Russia +15000
Poland +15000
Qatar +15000
Wales +15000
Algeria +20000
Australia +20000
Cameroon +20000
Bulgaria +20000
China +20000
Ecuador +20000
Egypt +20000
Ghana +20000
Greece +20000
Ivory Coast +20000
Norway +20000
Romania +20000
Iceland +20000
Japan +20000
Montenegro +20000
Morocco +20000
Nigeria +20000
Peru +20000
Republic of Ireland +20000
Romania +20000
Senegal +20000
Slovakia +20000
Slovenia +20000
South Korea +30000
Iran +30000
Israel +30000
Tunisia +30000
Northern Ireland +50000
Scotland +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Albania +50000
Canada +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Cyprus +50000
Finland +50000
Georgia +50000
Honduras +50000
Saudi Arabia +50000
South Africa +50000
Hungary +50000
Kosovo +50000
New Zealand +50000
Panama +100000
Malta +100000
Iraq +100000
India +100000
