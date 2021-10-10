WSL wrap: Arsenal, Chelsea win; Solidarity shown with NWSL players

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal and Chelsea are enjoying the view at first and second on the Women’s Super League table after a Tottenham loss joined a Manchester derby draw in the fifth week of action.

But fans and players in the USA’s National Women’s Soccer League will also enjoy shows of solidarity from WSL teams.

Several WSL teams circled up and joined arms like their American peers did following allegations of severe misconduct from several authority figures including coaches Paul Riley and Richie Burke as well as resigned commissioner Lisa Baird.

Arsenal 3-0 Everton

Arsenal has a three-point lead on Chelsea and Spurs as Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy, and Frida Maanum scored in a decisive win (video atop page).

USWNT star Tobin Heath went 64 minutes for the Gunners in her third appearance for Arsenal after a cameo in a win over Man City two weeks ago and an assist versus Aston Villa last week .

Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City

The hosts only allowed four shots and not a single shot on target but needed 83 minutes to get on the board in London.

Pernille Harder scored the opener and Fran Kirby added another deep in stoppage time as the Blues got just desserts for 72% possession and a 22-4 advantage in shots.

Matchweek 5 results

Manchester United 2-2 Manchester City – HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea vs Leicester City – HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton 2-1 Tottenham

Reading 3-0 Aston Villa

West Ham United 1-1 Birmingham City

Arsenal 3-0 Everton – HIGHLIGHTS

