Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

France’s UEFA Nations League glory came with a price for Manchester United.

Red Devils stars Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane laid claim to the tournament’s top prize, but the latter will miss “a few weeks” after sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s final.

Varane, 28, has already started rehabilitation back in Manchester, the club said.

[ MORE: Bruce set for Newcastle exit? ]

The French centerback has played every Premier League minute for the Red Devils since arriving at Old Trafford and his injury is a big headache for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man United visits Leicester City on Saturday before hosting Atalanta in the Champions League and then Liverpool in league play.

Then it’s Spurs away, Atalanta away, and the Manchester derby at home.

Get well soon, Raphael.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, and young Teden Mengi are Solskjaer’s traditional CBs for this challenging stretch. How much will Varane’s absence hurt United’s title push?

Follow @NicholasMendola