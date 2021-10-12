USL’s new women’s league announces first president

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United Soccer League has made an intriguing and experienced hire to lead its new professional women’s league, the USL Super League.

Amanda Vandervort has been tabbed to run the nascent outfit as president ahead of the USL Super League’s planned 2023 debut.

Vandervort comes with players association experience, having served as FIFPRO’s chief women’s football officer after stints with Major League Soccer and FIFA.

She also played for the University of Wyoming and was the head coach of New York University’s women’s program.

Hers is a diverse resume and makes for an extremely promising hire.

Her duties, as per USLSoccer.com, will be:

As USL Super League President, Vandervort will lead all aspects of USL’s distinct youth-to-professional women’s soccer pathway, creating thousands of opportunities for players, fans, coaches and staff in the women’s game. Vandervort will work with communities, players, clubs, owners and partners to build the USL Super League into a financially sustainable, globally recognized sports entity. Under Vandervort’s leadership, the USL Super League will entertain fans throughout the United States and abroad with a competition model featuring top domestic and international players.

