In the latest transfer news Erling Haaland to Manchester City and Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool are just a few of the juicy reports doing the rounds.

There is a lot to unpack with these latest reports, as the two Premier League giants are aiming to bolster their attacking options over the coming months.

“Great, just what we needed…” say the other 18 teams in the Premier League, collectively.

Let’s get to these latest reports.

Are Man City the favorites for the Norwegian superstar?

A report from The Times says that Erling Haaland could be headed to Manchester City next summer, as his agent Mino Raiola is scheduled to meet with the reigning Premier League champions in January to discuss a potential move.

Haaland, 21, is reportedly available for just $87.3 million next summer due to a release clause in his contract which can be triggered from July 1, 2022.

That has top clubs from across Europe lining up to try and sign him, but it appears that Manchester City are at the front of the queue. Given that they failed to sign Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer (or perhaps decided against both given the cost and their age) this seems to be a very smart move.

City clearly need a clinical finisher up top and with Erling Haaland available for a more reasonable transfer fee next summer, plus Kylian Mbappe available on a free (he will likely move to Real Madrid) they will have options to fill that void.

Here is more info from the Times’ report:

“It is understood that the Norwegian, whose father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for City from 2000 to 2003, is top of the club’s transfer targets. Pep Guardiola, the City manager, has been playing without a recognised No 9 and the club are keen to sign a world-class striker after failing to bring in Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.”

This all makes so much sense, almost too much sense, and Haaland to Man City is the most likely option given.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have financial issues, while PSG have Lionel Messi and Neymar, while Manchester United have gone for Cristiano Ronaldo for the next few years and Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Haaland and Manchester City seem like the perfect fit at the perfect time for one another.

The one issue: he will certainly add a new dimension to City’s attack, but will he be able to slot in to Pep Guardiola’s attacking system and possession based style?

Everything Haaland has done in his career so far suggests he will adapt to the Premier League, and Man City, with ease.

Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool on a free?

A report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that Jurgen Klopp is ‘in love’ with Ousmane Dembele and wants to bring him to Liverpool. The report says Dembele’s reps are already receiving plenty of interest in the winger.

Dembele, 24, has had horrendous luck with injuries since arriving at Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 but his quality is undoubted.

The fact that Dembele is available on a free transfer next summer and can sign a pre-contract agreement with Liverpool, or any other non-Spanish club, from January 1 makes him a very attractive proposition.

It’s clear that Liverpool don’t have the financial spending power of their Premier League title rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea right now, so getting a deal like this over the line would be huge for them.

Dembele coming in to this Liverpool side to back up Mane and Salah would be a huge upgrade to Liverpool’s attacking options. Provided he is fit.

With Diogo Jota pushing, and probably overtaking, Roberto Firmino for the central role in Liverpool’s attack, the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are Klopp’s other attacking options.

That’s a big drop-off from Salah, Mane and Jota.

Dembele would be a cheap option to strengthen Liverpool’s squad and this seems like a very good option for all involved.

