Liverpool, Man United, Spurs among clubs waiting on CONMEBOL players

CONMEBOL’s decision to squeeze three World Cup qualifiers into this international break will see more than a dozen Premier League players rushing back to England after Thursday matches.

The matches will kickoff between 4pm ET and 8:30pm ET, meaning the players won’t even be hitting airplanes for Europe until the early AM hours BST.

Fabinho and Alisson Becker have less than 36 hours between Brazil’s final match and Liverpool’s Saturday morning trip to Watford.

Man City starts a few hours later and has to deal with short turnarounds for Ederson and Gabriel Jesus prior to a match with Burnley (No. 2 goalkeeper Zack Steffen is in the USMNT squad Wednesday).

Tottenham’s visit to Newcastle includes four possible players from three nations on Thursday, and the Sunday tilt gives Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, and Davinson Sanchez a little more time to get ready for PL action.

Statuses are also in question for Manchester United duo Edinson Cavani and Fred, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Leeds United’s Raphinha, and Aston Villa pair Emiliano Martinez and Douglas Luiz.

