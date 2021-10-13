Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sergino Dest couldn’t stop the cross that led to Costa Rica’s shock opener in Ohio, but he more than made up for it with his second USMNT goal.

The first one was a highlight-reel marker, too, coming in a 4-1 friendly win over Jamaica in March, but the stakes under this banger were much, much higher.

Los Ticos led 1-0 on a first-minute goal that saw questionable decisions by any number of defenders — chief among them Weston McKennie — and both Timothy Weah and McKennie had decent opportunities to make it 1-1.

COSTA RICA LEAD IN THE FIRST MINUTE! USMNT DOWN 😱 pic.twitter.com/cgYSoIgU1n — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 13, 2021

Dest, however, achieved the feat with an absolute rocket from distance, hit with so much venom that it barely had time to rotate.

Shown inside by his mark after Yunus Musah slid him the ball atop the box, the Barcelona man just clobbers the ball for his second USMNT goal.

The Yanks are looking for nothing less than a win and a good performance Wednesday, and right now would settle for the former at any cost.

SERGINO DEST WHAT A GOAL 🔥 The USMNT equalize! pic.twitter.com/eVNh8R8Lym — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 13, 2021

