Barcelona-linked Sterling would leave England in search of playing time

Raheem Sterling’s heard the rumors and acknowledges that a move outside of the Premier League could be in his future.

The once-featured Manchester City and England star has found playing time less abundant this season, recording under 500 minutes so far under Pep Guardiola.

And since it seems unlikely any PL rival is going to splash a lot of cash Man City’s way, perhaps those rumors of a move to Barcelona are striking a chord with Sterling.

The 26-year-old says he just wants to play.

“If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else, I would be open to it,” Sterling said during a speaking engagement in the United States this international break. “At this moment in time, football is the most important thing to me. I have always had something that maybe one day I would love to play abroad and see how I meet that challenge.”

Now Sterling isn’t likely discussing a one-day trip to Major League Soccer, rather a move sooner rather than later with a World Cup coming in December 2022 and England very close to qualifying.

This is complicated by the salaries at City and the few clubs prepared to take on such a contract, even abroad. There’s aforementioned Barcelona but also Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and those types.

Where could you see Sterling if he leaves Man City?

