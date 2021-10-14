Brentford vs Chelsea sees a new rivalry arrive on Saturday (start time 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as this particular west London derby debuts in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s Bees have been superb in their first-ever Premier League season, as they sit in seventh place and have 12 points from their first seven games of the season. Their impressive win away at West Ham last time out showcased their quality, while a home win against Arsenal and a draw against Liverpool has already proved they can mix it with the big boys. Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo will both relish the opportunity to rough up the reigning European Champions.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table heading into this weekend, but the Blues have had a few issues in recent weeks. Romelu Lukaku has had a dip in form, while a few key injuries have disrupted Chelsea’s rhythm. They will be the favorites to win as they make the short trip across west London to Brentford, but with so many Chelsea players away on international duty, it is never easy for these big boys to get going after the break.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Chelsea.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Yanelt are both battling back to full fitness after respective thigh and hamstring injuries, while Mads Sorensen, Josh DaSilva and Shandon Baptiste are all long-term absentees for the Bees.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Thiago Silva is expected to miss out after returning late from international duty with Brazil, while Antonio Rudiger and Romelu Lukaku will both be assessed after picking up small knocks. It seems like Reece James and N’Golo Kante will return for the Blues, while the injury status of USMNT star Christian Pulisic is still unknown after he picked up an ankle injury in early September.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brentford are massive underdogs to win at +525, while Chelsea are heavy favorites at -176. The draw is +275.

Prediction

This is going to be a lot closer than people think, but I think the extra class of Chelsea’s attackers will make the difference. Just. Brentford 1-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

