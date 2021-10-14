Tobin Heath, Catarina Macario of USWNT score in Women’s Champions League

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT
Tobin Heath
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
0 Comments

Put No. 77 on the board.

Tobin Heath’s unbeaten start to life at Arsenal now has a UEFA Women’s Champions League goal to go with it as the Gunners beat up on Hoffenheim 4-0 on Thursday.

Heath, the tricky 33-year-old attacker, has scored much more difficult goals in her day but this one will mean plenty.

[ MORE: Top 25 players in USMNT player pool ]

The New Jersey-born Heath is with her third European club with a stint at Portland Thorns coming between Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and now Arsenal.

Heath has 36 goals in 179 USWNT matches and is a three-time NCAA national champion. The world could do with more players with a soccer mind as creative as hers.

She’s not the only USWNT player to score in UWCL action on Thursday, as Lyon’s Catarina Macario bagged a penalty from the spot.

Let’s hope Macario, a bonafide talent, gets the chance to start some meaningful matches for Vlatko Andonovski after getting all of seven minutes during a disappointing Olympics.

More transfer news

Raphinha
Transfer news: Raphinha to Liverpool
Erling Haaland
Transfer news: Haaland to Manchester City; Dembele to Liverpool
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba talks future; Report says Manchester United ‘pushing’...