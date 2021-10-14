Put No. 77 on the board.
Tobin Heath’s unbeaten start to life at Arsenal now has a UEFA Women’s Champions League goal to go with it as the Gunners beat up on Hoffenheim 4-0 on Thursday.
Heath, the tricky 33-year-old attacker, has scored much more difficult goals in her day but this one will mean plenty.
The New Jersey-born Heath is with her third European club with a stint at Portland Thorns coming between Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and now Arsenal.
Heath has 36 goals in 179 USWNT matches and is a three-time NCAA national champion. The world could do with more players with a soccer mind as creative as hers.
She’s not the only USWNT player to score in UWCL action on Thursday, as Lyon’s Catarina Macario bagged a penalty from the spot.
Let’s hope Macario, a bonafide talent, gets the chance to start some meaningful matches for Vlatko Andonovski after getting all of seven minutes during a disappointing Olympics.
Tobin Heath, who grew up an Arsenal fan in New Jersey, scores her first ever goal as a Gunner. May we all be so lucky to live out our childhood dreams like this at least once in our life 🙌🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/ME3pyH5m4B
— roger bennett (@rogbennett) October 14, 2021