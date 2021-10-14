Watford vs Liverpool is an intriguing Premier League clash on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as Claudio Ranieri and Jurgen Klopp lock horns at Vicarage Road.

Ranieri, 69, is back in the Premier League after he replaced Xisco Munoz during the international break. Watford have seven points after seven games of the season, not a terrible return for a newly-promoted team, but they have so many tough games coming up. Starting with Liverpool at home. Ismaila Sarr has caused Liverpool some problems in the past and Ranieri will set Watford up to be tough to break down and dangerous on the break.

This may be a good time to play Jurgen Klopp’s men. With question marks over plenty of players and their availability after returning from international duty late, it could be a much-changed Liverpool side. That said, they remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season and have looked back to their best.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Liverpool.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

Nigerian midfielder Peter Etebo is out for a lengthy period of time after suffering a thigh injury which required surgery. He isn’t expected back until March 2022. Josh King is back in training and could be fit, but Francisco Sierralta, Nicolas N’Koulou and Christian Kabasele are all out.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are fit and available, which is a big boost for Klopp. Thiago Alcantara remains out with a lower leg injury, while the big question mark is around Fabinho and Alisson. Both are playing for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday and will then travel to the UK. They seem unlikely to start this game at Watford.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Watford are the heavy underdogs at +750 to win, while Liverpool are at -304 to win. The draw is +400.

Prediction

There is the slight whiff of an upset in the air here. Watford have stunned Liverpool before and the new manager bounce, combined with Liverpool’s stars flying all over the world for international games, has to be taken into account. That said, Klopp’s side have looked so good for most of this season. Salah and Mane will do the damage. Watford 1-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Watford vs Liverpool live, stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

