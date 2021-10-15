Aston Villa vs Wolves: How to watch, start time, TV, live stream link, odds

Two teams whose performances are well above their stations on the table meet at Villa Park on Saturday when Aston Villa welcomes Wolves to town (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Wolves have won three-of-four after starting the Bruno Lage era 0-3 while Villa is just one point higher in the table.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Wolves.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup
The Villans wait on Emiliano Martinez, who is returning late from Argentina duty, and a quartet of players are out in Leon Bailey, Trezeguet, Keinan Davis, and Morgan Sanson.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup
Wolves’ injury list is still considerable, including Trincao’s absence with COVID-19 as well as the dangerous Pedro Neto. Jonny Otto, Yerson Mosquera, and Hugo Bueno are also out.
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Villa are +120 to win and +220 to draw, with a Wolves win dishing out +235.
Prediction
Either team winning wouldn’t be a shock and we’re thinking this may be a game of traded chances with either Jose Sa or Emiliano Martinez (should he play) seizing the decisive moment. Aston Villa 2-2 Wolves.