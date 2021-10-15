Everton vs West Ham is a ridiculously even Premier League clash on Sunday (start time 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Rafael Benitez and David Moyes once again lock horns.

Rafa has had a fantastic start to life in charge of Everton (and he needed to after the fan reaction to his appointment) and he’s made the Toffees tough to beat, but they’ve shown plenty of threat going forward too. Abdoulaye Doucoure has been superb in midfield, while new signings Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have both stood tall too. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison missing recent games due to injury, picking up 14 points from their first seven games has been one heck of an achievement.

David Moyes, a legendary figure at Everton, takes his West Ham side to Goodison Park after a disappointing loss to Brentford before the international break. However, the Hammers have also had a good start and have 11 points on the board, as well as winning both of their UEFA Europa League group stage games. The Hammers are particularly good away from home and Michail Antonio had a rest over the international break and injuries have been kind to them early in the season. With Declan Rice leading the charge in midfield, you get the sense that West Ham can push for a top six finish once again this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs West Ham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Premier League injury report, 2021-22 season Newcastle vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, odds, prediction Premier League top 30 moments: No. 30 – Bergkamp’s brilliance

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

There are a lot of injury issues for Rafael Benitez to sort through, as Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi are all battling to be fit. Coleman, Digne and Iwobi seem the most likely to be available. Yerry Mina is unlikely to feature after playing in Colombia’s World Cup qualifiers, while Fabian Delph is definitely out due to a shoulder injury.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hammers have injury doubts over their two right backs, Vladimir Coufal and Ryan Fredericks, while David Moyes is currently assessing his players who have just returned from international duty.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton are the slight favorites to win this as they are priced at +150, while West Ham are at +180. The draw is +225.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

I’m going to go for an entertaining draw in this one, as I think both teams are very evenly matched and will just go at it with Antonio and Gray both in great form on either side. Everton 2-2 West Ham.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports