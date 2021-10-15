Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City’s bottom-half start to the season can take an upswing if the Foxes can take advantage of centerback injuries within Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (start time 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

But the Foxes haven’t been stopping too many teams from scoring either, as Wesley Fofana’s absence has hit the club hard and Wilfred Ndidi’s been out, too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester City vs Manchester United.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup

Jonny Evans could return from a foot injury but the game comes too soon for James Justin and Wilfred Ndidi. Wesley Fofana remains out for months.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Raphael Varane is out for weeks and Harry Maguire’s unlikely to be back from his injury absence. Amad Diallo is also out, but there’s a chance we may see Marcus Rashford’s season debut.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

A Leicester City win (+240) and draw (+250) pay about the same, while away team status isn’t stopping Man United from +106 odds to take all three points.

Prediction

Man United is well-built to find their way to three points here, and the emotional boost of a possible Marcus Rashford return could really get United fans dreaming of their best days. Leicester City 1-3 Manchester United.

How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

