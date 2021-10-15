Manchester City vs Burnley will be a clash of styles at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (start time 10am ET on Peacock Premium) and this one is intriguing on multiple fronts.

Firstly, Pep Guardiola has plenty of lineup headaches as some of his players have to quarantine after coming back from international games, plus he’s picked up some injuries and Raheem Sterling isn’t happy about his lack of minutes. Given the fact that City have looked slick in recent weeks and won at Chelsea and drew at Liverpool, it seems like Pep Guardiola will find a way to figure this all out. Also, Man City have won their last four home games versus Burnley by a 5-0 scoreline…

As for Burnley boss Sean Dyche, he is without captain Ben Mee for this clash due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Clarets have yet to win in the Premier League this season but have showed plenty of attacking intent and have been a little unlucky. That said, there’s a growing sense of nervousness around Turf Moor as they head into a very tough run of games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Burnley.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

City will be without Ferran Torres for over two months after he suffered a fracture in his foot while playing for Spain over the international break. Benjamin Mendy remains suspended by the club, while Gabriel Jesus and Ederson will be missing due to their involvement with Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan have returned from injury and are fit to play.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Center back and captain Ben Mee is out after a positive COVID-19 test, while Dale Stephens is out with an ankle injury. Charlie Taylor and Matej Vydra are both battling to be fit.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Well, Man City are heavy favorites to win at -1000 and Burnley are massive underdogs at +2000. The draw is +800. That tells you all you need to know.

Prediction

This could be tougher for City than expected, especially as they have a lot of absentees. That said, they will find a way to get it done and they continue to look solid at the back. Man City 3-0 Burnley.

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

